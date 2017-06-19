“We are honored that our team members enjoy working for Closet America as much as we love providing excellent customer service,” says Closet America CEO Skip LaBella

The Washington Post announced Closet America as one of the Top Workplaces in the DC-Baltimore metro area for 2017. Closet America has been recognized as a Top Workplace based on surveys completed by their employees. Organizational health is what employees value most in a company—and Closet America’s team members have rated their company as one of the best in the region.

“As an independently owned company, we take great pride in building a positive culture for our team members,” says Skip LaBella, Closet America CEO. “We are honored that our team members enjoy working for Closet America as much as we love providing excellent customer service.”

The candid and confidential evaluations of Closet America employees reveal that they feel appreciated and are completing meaningful work in a positive workplace. Closet America’s employees also rated the company favorably in the following areas:



Confidence and trust in company leadership

Employee “buy-in” to the company’s overall direction

Values and ethics that employees relate to

Fostering creativity and innovation in the workplace

Pay and benefits meeting or exceeding employee expectations

Company culture that creates a positive work/life balance

Not only are 2017’s Top Workplaces rated the best by their employees, these healthy companies have been shown to outperform their peers in a variety of significant areas.

According to WorkplaceDynamics, companies selected as Top Workplaces have outperformed the S&P 500 index by a whopping 16% a year since the program started in October 2008.

Closet America and the other Top Workplaces for 2017 are being recognized in a special edition of the Washington Post this month.

About Closet America

Closet America is a locally-owned and operated manufacturer and installer of custom home organization systems for closets, home offices, pantries, and garages. Founded in 2009, it has grown into one of the premier names in the professional organizing systems industry thanks to its emphasis on quality materials and exceptional customer service. It is a vertically-integrated company where design, engineering, manufacturing, sales, and service are all controlled internally. Closet America serves the Baltimore–Washington metropolitan area from Landover, MD, where its manufacturing plant, distribution center, corporate headquarters, administrative offices, and showroom are all located.

About Workplace Dynamics

The Top Workplaces program is run by Workplace Dynamics, LLC of Exton, PA. The company has surveyed over 40,000 organizations and 14 million employees since 2006. As of 2017, one out of every hundred American employees has been surveyed by Workplace Dynamics. The company focuses exclusively on providing employee surveys to organizations and helping them improve their “Organizational Health”.