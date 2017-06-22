Octax(R)-Solo Paired with CarlisleIT’s MX-10G family of Ethernet cables, the Octax-Solo connector reliably delivers the 10Gbps performance our customers require in their rugged applications.

Carlisle Interconnect Technologies (CarlisleIT), one of the world’s leading designers of high-performance interconnect solutions for the Military and Aerospace industry, has announced the launch of Octax-Solo 10Gb Ethernet Interconnect System designed to deliver high-speed data transmission in a compact, lightweight and field-terminable connector, best suited for use in rugged-environment applications.

The Octax-Solo Interconnect System is compatible with CarlisleIT Gigabit series Ethernet cables, and is ideal for any high-speed Ethernet application.

Octax-solo augments CarlisleIT's existing line of Octax solutions by providing a RoHS-compliant, single-port connector series, with a nickel PTFE plating finish and a smaller form factor than 38999 shell size 9 (closer to a shell size 8).

“Paired with CarlisleIT’s MX-10G family of Ethernet cables, the Octax-Solo connector reliably delivers the 10Gbps performance our customers require in their rugged applications,” said Brian Montgomery, Director of Product Management.

Features offered:



Gigabit and 10Gbps Ethernet data transfer speed - allows for higher quantities of data to transfer at quicker speeds covering a variety of 1Gb applications and emerging 10Gb Ethernet data transfer speeds.

Field repairable - designed for easy and less costly on-site termination repair, so no need to send it back to the factory and spend days for it to be repaired.

Standard 22D crimp contacts (M39029) - readily available and require no special tooling.

Small form factor - perfect space-saver for highly dense applications.

Anti-decoupling/self-locking mechanism for rugged environments - the connector will not disconnect/uncouple in a high vibration application.

