On Monday, June 19th, 2017, The United States Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit (Case: 16-2258) affirmed the Patent Trial and Appeal Board’s (PTAB) decision that the Cole Kepro International LLC’s ‘814 patent was invalid, related to casino gambling slot machine cabinets. The court ruled in favor of VSR Industries (respondent), finding that its invalidity would have been obvious at the time of the invention. This patent was pertaining to the video display placement on the gaming machine cabinet.

The appeals court said that the board’s previous May 2016 decision regarding Intellectual Property Rights, in an inter partes review requested by rival VSR Industries Inc, was supported by substantial evidence. The Federal Circuit deliberation considered and dismissed every argument raised by Cole Kepro, and affirmed the PTAB’s invalidation in every respect.

Colt Vollmann, President/CEO of VSR Industries stated that VSR was very pleased with the outcome of the case.

“This will alleviate any future issues regarding the ‘814 patent with VSR’s emerging slot cabinet manufacturing business segment and allow VSR to expand and grow.” - Colt Vollmann, President/CEO, VSR Industries

