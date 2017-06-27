Truth Aesthetics Announces Patent Issued for Trufora Night Serum 85

Night Serum 85 is a true breakthrough, as it offers consumers an effective and safe retinol-free alternative. - Sara Sweeney, CEO

Truth Aesthetics announces today the issuance of their Patent for Trufora Night Serum 85. The Patent recognizes Trufora Night Serum 85 as the only skin care serum to deliver the preventative, corrective and rejuvenate anti-aging properties of retinol, without containing any retinol ingredients or associated side effects.

Launched in 2015, Trufora is a science-based, anti-aging skincare line that addresses all of the visible signs of skin aging. Developed by Truth Aesthetics in partnership with renowned dermatologist Dr. Fran Cook-Bolden, Trufora offers a complete range of clinically effective skincare for all skin types and ethnicities that delivers visible results without irritation or harmful ingredients.

Trufora Night Serum 85 helps support skin's natural collagen synthesis and anti-aging effect against environmental stimulus such as UV irradiation. The serum addresses prevention and correction of skin aging, as well as skin rejuvenation, delivering the results and benefits of retinol – but without any retinol ingredients or the associated side effects.

“The Patent of our Night Serum 85 signifies the advancement in skincare technology we strive to bring to market with each Trufora product,” said Sara Sweeney, CEO of Truth Aesthetics. "Many consumers are reluctant to use products that contain retinol due to the serious side affects this class of ingredients can cause. Night Serum 85 is a true breakthrough, as it offers consumers an effective and safe retinol-free alternative.”

Trufora Night Serum 85 is formulated with the anti-aging and anti-inflammatory benefits of multiple peptides as well as bio-retinols (Vitamin A free retinol alternatives) Sytenol®A and Revinage, along with Actizyme® a mushroom derived enzyme that allows the bio-retinols and peptides to absorb deeper without irritation; as well as Vitamins C & E, Organic Aloe Vera, Oat Extract, an Apple derived Moisturizing Complex, an Antioxidant Complex and multiple forms of Hyaluronic Acid.

The Patent for Night Serum 85 is the second Patented product in the range, following the Patent of Titanium Day Cream SPF 30. Trufora Day Serum 85 is Patent Pending.

Trufora products only contain ingredients that are scientifically proven, pure, non-toxic, non-irritating, non-comedogenic, non-sensitizing as well as plant based ingredients that are ECOCERT organic or sustainably harvested. All Trufora products are Vegan Certified and Leaping Bunny Cruelty Free Certified, 100% fragrance free as well as dermatologist tested to be suitable for all skin types and all ethnicities. The collection currently includes seven anti-aging skincare products that work in synergy and are suitable for use in conjunction with care from a dermatologist. Trufora offers an effective, ethical alternative to traditional and often harsh anti-aging products and brings a new standard to dermatology with the purest ingredients used at levels proven to achieve visible, clinical benefits.

For Patent and Licensing inquiries please contact:

Hani Z. Sayed

Rutan & Tucker, LLP

P: (714) 641-3492

E: hsayed(at)rutan.com

For more information, visit http://www.Trufora.com, and follow Trufora on social media @trufora and http://www.facebook.com/trufora.

About Truth Aesthetics:

Truth Aesthetics brings a new standard to dermatology by developing and marketing products the right way - with the purest ingredients that are effective, safe and non-irritating, and used at levels proven to achieve a visible, clinical benefit. Truth Aesthetics makes products with only good ingredients for great skin care. No myths. No illusions. No empty promises. Informed and uncompromised – beautiful skin the right way®. For more information, visit http://www.truthaesthetics.com.

