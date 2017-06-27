With this announcement, Aver demonstrates its commitment to help leading payers and providers build their bundled payment programs, improving the experience for patients and providers.

Building upon its legacy as provider of the leading suite of bundled payment and value-based contracting solutions for BPCI, PROMETHEUS Analytics® and custom methodologies, Aver Inc. today joined the Health Care Payment Learning Action Network (LAN), demonstrating Aver’s commitment to transforming the nation’s health system to emphasize value over volume.

The Health Care Payment LAN’s focus is on shifting away from the current fee-for-service (FFS) model of payment in our health care system (where having more services leads to higher payments, regardless of health outcome) to one that pays providers for quality care and improved health.

“The health care market continues to embrace value-based reimbursement for episodes of care, as a means to control rising health care costs and improve health care quality” said Nick Augustinos, President & CEO of Aver. “With this announcement, Aver demonstrates its commitment to help leading payers and providers build their bundled payment programs, improving the experience for patients and providers.”

To help achieve better care, smarter spending, and healthier people, the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) is working in concert with partners in the private, public, and non-profit sectors. HHS launched the Health Care Payment LAN to help advance the work being done across sectors to increase the adoption of value-based payments and alternative payment models (APMs).

“Our goal at Aver is to simplify value-based health care,” said Michael Ceballos, Vice President Customer Delivery. “We continue to help health care payers and providers manage everything from design to operationalization of their bundled payment programs and will continue to deliver new bundled payment innovation in the marketplace. Becoming a Committed Partner of the Health Care Payment LAN confirms our commitment to payers and providers.”

About Aver Inc.

Aver’s dedicated team of health care experts, engineers, and analysts has designed — from the ground up — a patented system to simplify value-based health care. Aver has partnered with leading health care payers and providers to assess and operationalize their value-based contracting strategy. To date, Aver Inc. has analyzed more than $200 billion in claims; compared thousands of bundle configurations; and saved large payers, health systems, and other providers millions of dollars in value-based contracting. Aver has been focused on value-based payment innovation since its founding in 2010. For more actionable insights about bundled payments and value-based payment innovation, check out our blog (http://www.aver.io/insights).

