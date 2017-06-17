The Write Drive, LLC Helps Aspiring Novelists!

When Stefan Jaskiel began his “writing” career way back in 1993, he never imagined himself writing user guides and programming manuals (technical how-to books), but his interest in technology coupled with his diverse college experience made him a natural fit for that kind of work. About a quarter of a century later (October 2016), Stefan finally cut his corporate ties (literally, with a pair of scissors), stepped out of Cubicle Valley, and followed his heart back to the world of fiction. Now, he writes how-to books about “writing fiction” as he makes his transition from technical writer to full-time novelist.

Stefan’s debut book, “The Write Outline: Turn Your Novel Idea Into a Reality!” is available for pre-order in Amazon’s Kindle Store with the delivery date set for June 20, 2017. This is the first in a series of bold new books geared toward helping novice writers realize their dream of creating and publishing their novel.

There are a thousand writers out there who can tell you how to outline your novel. Of those thousand writers, you might read about a hundred different methods. So, what makes this book different from the rest? Perspective. Stefan Jaskiel is tackling the process of outlining a novel from a different angle… using a different set of skills… and different tools. Good fiction doesn’t just happen—it’s designed.

