The Write Drive, LLC Helps Aspiring Novelists!

Stefan Jaskiel’s new book, “The Write Outline: Turn Your Novel Idea Into a Reality!” is the first in a bold new series geared toward helping novice writers realize their dream of creating and publishing their novel.

When Stefan Jaskiel began his “writing” career way back in 1993, he never imagined himself writing user guides and programming manuals (technical how-to books), but his interest in technology coupled with his diverse college experience made him a natural fit for that kind of work. About a quarter of a century later (October 2016), Stefan finally cut his corporate ties (literally, with a pair of scissors), stepped out of Cubicle Valley, and followed his heart back to the world of fiction. Now, he writes how-to books about “writing fiction” as he makes his transition from technical writer to full-time novelist.

Stefan’s debut book, “The Write Outline: Turn Your Novel Idea Into a Reality!” is available for pre-order in Amazon’s Kindle Store with the delivery date set for June 20, 2017. This is the first in a series of bold new books geared toward helping novice writers realize their dream of creating and publishing their novel.

There are a thousand writers out there who can tell you how to outline your novel. Of those thousand writers, you might read about a hundred different methods. So, what makes this book different from the rest? Perspective. Stefan Jaskiel is tackling the process of outlining a novel from a different angle… using a different set of skills… and different tools. Good fiction doesn’t just happen—it’s designed.

Aspiring writers are welcome to preview a sample of “The Write Outline” book at http://www.thewritedrive.com/helpful-books.

For additional information or inquiries about “The Write Outline” book, please visit http://www.thewritedrive.com or send us an e-mail.

