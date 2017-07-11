City Winery’s entrance into various markets allows All Shows to offer music fans across the country VIP access to something exciting and fresh in their home city. - Dana Mclean

All Shows.com, known as the premier contact for New York City and metropolitan area events and hospitality services, and City Winery, a unique, premium entertainment and dining experience, continue to excite with their exclusive ticketing partnership including the newest venue in Boston, opening in September and the D.C location later this year.

The exclusive collaboration launched in 2009 with the opening of Michael Dorf’s flagship City Winery venue, New York City’s first and only winery and restaurant. City Winery offers a variety of live music and special events from folk to rock to rhythm and blues on a full stage with state of the art engineering. Dorf, of Knitting Factory fame, now offers locations in Nashville, Chicago, Atlanta, and the most recent locale: Boston. Each venue is unique and distinct in design, but all with the same goal of offering entertainment opportunities while enjoying a diverse wine selection (bottle, tap) and handcrafted meals and small plates. In any location, City Winery is impressive: upscale with a cool vibe and a hip, fresh take on live entertainment, great food and amazing wine.

All Shows.com makes the experience happen for clients looking to create a memory. All Shows’ clients have exclusive access to VIP tables for every show at every City Winery location and have special access to sold out events. “We are thrilled to continue and grow our successful partnership with Michael Dorf and City Winery,” explained Dana Mclean, Director of Partnerships and Development for All Shows. “City Winery’s entrance into various markets allows All Shows to offer music fans across the country VIP access to something exciting and fresh in their home city.”

All Shows.com is the premium ticket partner and VIP connection for many venues across the tristate area. For almost thirty years, All Shows has been the destination for top entertainment and sporting events in the New York Metropolitan area. Bonded in New York and New Jersey and with offices in Westchester County, New York City, and Toronto. All Shows is a member of the National Association of Ticket Brokers (NATB) and Better Business Bureau. (http://www.AllShows.com)

About City Winery: City Winery is the creation of Michael Dorf creator of New York City’s iconic Knitting Factory. Now in multiple locations across the country, City Winery aims to provide a unique luxury experience for foodies, wine enthusiasts and music lovers. (http://www.citywinery.com)

City Winery Locations:

New York

Chicago

Nashville

Atlanta

Boston

Washington D.C – Opening by end of year!

CONTACT:

ALLSHOWS.COM MARKETING DEPT

Press(at)allshows(dot)com

212-624-2400 ext 3613