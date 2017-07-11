Traveler’s Q Partners with Major Players in Wedding Industry

Traveler's Q At Traveler's Q, we work with a lot of brides to create unforgettable wedding and honeymoon experiences. We are excited to expand our reach so we can help more happy couples enjoy one of the best days of their lives.

Traveler’s Q has expanded their presence in the wedding travel market by partnering with major bridal players, The Knot and Honeyfund.

As a preferred vendor on TheKnot.com, brides and wedding planners can visit Traveler’s Q’s storefront within the site and find information about their services, as well as numerous positive reviews from previous customers. The agency is also listed in the top six recommended vendors for each of their markets.

The new partnership will allow Traveler’s Q to help thousands of new couples plan their dream wedding and honeymoon. The Knot has audiences of approximately 21,500 couples in the Chicago market, 26,300 couples in North/Central NJ and a whopping 32,400 couples in the Los Angeles market.

“This partnership is a natural fit for us,” said Adrianne Phillips, owner and CEO. “At Travelers Q, we work with a lot of brides to create unforgettable wedding and honeymoon experiences. We are excited to expand our reach so we can help more happy couples enjoy one of the best days of their lives.”

Traveler’s Q’s partnership with Honeyfund is also a great fit. Honeyfund, a popular site that allows bride and grooms-to-be to register for honeymoons funded by friends and family, is an up-and-coming site recently featured on shows like Shark Tank. Through this partnership, couples can easily link to Traveler’s Q for help with planning their honeymoon.

“We're excited to continue serving our wonderful couples and being part of such a beautiful celebration,” said Phillips. “Our hope is that they will continue to look to us for help planning family vacations, corporate outings, and more!”

