Riverview Systems Group, Inc., Announces 30th Anniversary

Reflecting on 30 years in business is a reminder of what it is that got us to this point in the first place: clients who put their trust in our creative vision and technical ability to bring it to life. -Evan Williams, CEO, Riverview Systems Group

Riverview Systems Group, Inc., is honored to celebrate 30 years of providing the world’s leading brands with the technical and production design expertise to successfully produce engaging and innovative live events.

To mark the occasion, Riverview is hosting events at its headquarters through the remainder of the year that showcase the company’s impressive history of event design and production, with a focus on past and present A/V technology and creative solutions. The announcement comes on the heels of the launch of the company’s new website, that features a heightened visual approach and enhanced functionality.

Evan Williams and Chris Thorne founded Riverview in 1987 at a time when the notion of Silicon Valley as a hub for high tech innovation was just beginning to take root. Since then the company has grown out of necessity. As the “wow factor” expectations of its corporate and education clients increased, the company consistently set the pace of the industry, incorporating state-of-the-art technology such as 4K content delivery and LED lighting into its creative arsenal long before its competitors.

“When we first started we never could have imagined that that we would grow this company to the international force we are now; but there was never a question that we would succeed,” Evan Williams, Riverview’s CEO and co-founder, says. “Keeping abreast of technology and making sure our talented staff is well-trained on the latest trends has fostered sustained and positive growth and allowed us to stay competitive servicing a vast customer base.”

From it’s humble beginnings (the first Riverview client was the Oasis Laundromat chain where they installed large screens and projectors so people could watch TV while they did their laundry), Riverview has continued to grow, broadening its services to include Event Staging, Trade Show support, Systems Integration and their recently launched Creative Services division. It started as a two-man operation and now employs more than 50 full-time staffers.

“Reflecting on thirty years in business is a milestone most business owners don’t get the opportunity to experience,” added Williams. “It serves as a stark reminder of what it is that got us to this point in the first place: clients who put their trust in our creative vision and technical ability to bring it to life, and the Riverview team of dedicated professionals who bring their talents, passion and commitment through our doors every day. Our obsession with the success of our client’s projects has put us where we are today, and we are truly grateful for the opportunities we have been given and for the trust we have earned from our long-time customers.

2017 has marked a particularly creative year thus far for Riverview Systems with a mix of trade show, system installation, and creative service projects for companies including Panda Restaurant Group, Columbia Sportswear, Zimmer Biomet, Varian, and Alteryx.

Recognizing that the creation and delivery of digital media is the new frontier in event staging today, Williams is not only excited about the new Riverview projects currently in production, but also where things are headed technologically for the industry overall.

About Riverview Systems:

Since 1987, Silicon Valley-based Riverview Systems Group, Inc., has been providing the world’s leading brands with the technical and production design expertise to successfully produce engaging and innovative live events The award-winning, full-service provider of audio-visual resources specializes in the rental, sale, design, installation and implementation of lighting, sound and video systems for corporate, retail, museum and educational markets.

Riverview offers a comprehensive array of technical and creative services, as well as an extensive inventory of state-of-the-art, well-maintained equipment including cutting-edge wide-screen projection, media server delivery, and LED display technology. Riverview works hand-in-hand with clients to share their expertise and accommodate any sized production to deliver extraordinary brand experiences.

All trademarks contained herein are the property of their respective owners.

# # #

Media Contacts:

Vicky Gray-Clark

Ambient PR

vicky(at)ambientpr.com / 408-318-1980

Ray Ecke

Right Word Media

ray(at)rightwordmedia.com / 973-726-3797