Congressman Jack Bergman (MI-01) along with the Alpena Chamber of Commerce and Asad Malik, President & CEO of the Amerilodge Group was given the honor of conducting the ribbon cutting ceremony. Over 200 guests attended this event to welcome the Holiday Inn Express & Suites Alpena into the community. “The newly built Formula Blue Holiday Inn Express & Suites include updating the guest room with elements key to a productive stay, good night’s sleep and clean room experience, in addition, providing a comfortable stylish, and spacious design in the public areas along with a technology friendly driven experience for the guest” said Asad Malik, President & CEO of the Amerilodge Group. In addition, Mary Beth Stutzman, President of the Alpena Convention & Visitors Bureau said “Alpena is overjoyed to welcome guests to the New Holiday Inn & Suites with Alpena as your base camp, you have an entire region of Great Lakes Exploration at your doorstep”.

Whether you are visiting the Alpena area for business or pleasure, Alpena provides the perfect backdrop for an array of outdoor activities and has a number of historic landmarks. Tour the Thunder Bay National Marine Sanctuary and view Lake Huron’s shipwrecks without getting wet aboard Lady Michigan, Alpena Shipwreck Tours’ glass-bottom boat. Spend time exploring beaches, tucked-away stores and restaurants. Build sandcastles on Starlite Beach or visit the Presque Isle Lighthouses. Visit Northern Lights Arena to watch a hockey game, or play a round of championship quality golf at the Alpena Golf Club. The 90 room hotel features the newest design for the Holiday Inn Express brand, “Introducing...Formula Blue”. The guestrooms include a flexible work space; functional storage units, providing horizontal luggage storage; convenient moveable seating allowing guests to use the space in ways that work best for them; a newly designed decor for the guestroom. The open lobby design enables guests, in particular the business traveler, to be able to connect and fulfill their overall technology needs.

About Holiday Inn Express® Hotels

Holiday Inn Express® hotels are a part of the IHG brand family and are the ideal choice for the smart traveler, offering them a great night’s rest while helping them be productive on the go. Fresh, clean, modern and uncomplicated, Holiday Inn Express hotels offer competitive rates for both business and leisure travelers. Guests Stay Smart® at Holiday Inn Express hotels where they enjoy a free hot Express Start® Breakfast Bar, free high-speed Internet access and free local phone calls (US and Canada only). Launched in 1991, the Holiday Inn Express® brand is one of the largest and fastest growing brands in the hotel industry, opening hotels at a rate of two per week on average'. There are currently more than 2,200 Holiday Inn Express hotel locations around the globe.

