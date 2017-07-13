totaltrac For totaltrac, the changing client-agency relationship represents an opportunity to evolve the company’s strategic direction and double down on three key pillars: collaboration, productivity and transparency.

totaltrac, the leading enterprise software solution for campaign tracking, today announced it has expanded its team over the past several months to include David Mills as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Eileen Sweeney as Marketing Director. The new leadership offers proven track records in scaling Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) companies. Additionally, totaltrac announced innovative upgrades to its technology platform, instituted a client-friendly monthly subscription pricing structure and debuted a new website.

Founded in 2012 and backed by over 35 years of direct mail experience, totaltrac is an essential platform for companies with direct mail marketing at the core of their business. The cloud-based technology allows marketers to accurately coordinate, plan, and trigger multi-channel marketing. Erik Formica, company co-founder stated, “We are fortunate to have this incredible talent join our already strong team. Given our ambitious growth objectives, I am very excited about our new leaders’ passion for innovation, technology and developing strategic initiatives.” The combined efforts of Mills and Sweeney have earned company spots on the INC. 5000 list of the fastest growing private companies in America, Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500 list of the fastest growing companies in North America, Philadelphia’s 100 Fastest­ Growing Companies and Gartner’s Cool Vendor in Information Innovation. “Together, their leadership complements our current team whom we credit with our success”, continued Mr. Formica.

David Mills, a passionate business leader with extensive experience building and scaling companies, brings a 27-year track record of driving business transformation and developing talented leaders. Mills offers totaltrac a new vision and strategy to drive profitable growth, competitive advantage and market value.

“For totaltrac, the changing client-agency relationship represents an opportunity to evolve the company’s strategic direction and double down on three key pillars: collaboration, productivity and transparency,” Mills explained. “Successful direct marketing almost always comes from a village. We recognize and appreciate the tremendous amount of work that occurs both pre- and post-campaign. With the expanding complexity of relationships to support a shared client’s marketing goals, plus the growing reliance on data for driving decisions, it is essential for all collaborators to remain connected. Totaltrac has made substantial product enhancements to ensure full collaboration and seamless visibility at every stage of the process.”

To support the launch of its new strategic vision, the Philadelphia-based company has debuted an extensive new feature set to the platform, a new website, and a subscription pricing model that disrupts the competitive landscape of campaign tracking software.

“We are the first mail tracking SaaS provider to offer retail subscription-based pricing,” Mills explained. Clients are able to pay a set monthly fee based on their annual direct mail volume; their subscription rate locks them into a low cost per piece mailed.

Totaltrac’s updated platform provides marketers with better visibility into their mail stream, allowing accurate tracking to better coordinate, plan, and trigger multi-channel marketing efforts. Tighter controls over timing contributes to cost optimization, helping agencies and brand managers measure the value of their marketing and advertising campaigns.

“Totaltrac has successfully processed more than 10,000 direct marketing campaigns, handling 500 million pieces of mail and over 1 billion scans to date,” Erik Formica reported. “We are excited to unveil our latest product release, offering the industry’s most advanced dashboards with customizable reports to help marketers track campaign performance and make faster, more informed decisions.”

Brand-new features include:



Accessibility & Storage: Secure file sharing, drag & drop upload and file recovery.

Community Builder: All chosen collaborators - marketing agencies, lettershops, service providers, and clients - can be invited and permissioned to a totaltrac account, creating a centralized hub for collaboration and sharing of documents, data, and results.

Collaboration Tools: Instant messaging, chat and project notes assist in keeping productivity and communication flowing.

Advanced dashboards display customized reports, graphs, charts, and color-coded maps, allowing marketers to compare and contrast campaign performance in a simple, easy-to-use interface.

New Pricing Structure: Flat fee rates, billed monthly or annually with a 10-percent discount, based on estimated annual mail volume. The new 3-tier solution offers an affordable application for a variety of price points.

Starting today, totaltrac is offering a 30-day free trial to new customers, allowing marketers to collaborate, assemble, and track their first mailing at no cost. Clients who sign up for the free trial can process up to 50,000 mail pieces, connect up to five team members, and access all features of the totaltrac platform free for the 30-day trial period, with no credit card required to sign up.

The new website http://www.totaltrac.io, offers details on all of the software’s 3-tier product options, informative FAQs, demos, and the option to connect directly with a totaltrac customer service professional who can answer specific questions and assist in helping your team leverage the power of mail tracking data. For further information, visit http://www.totaltrac.io or call (267) 341-7967.