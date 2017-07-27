Affordable Small Moves "With so many companies and services in the packing and shipping industry, it takes time to find the best. Over the last 18 years, we've created the largest network of small movers dedicated to customer satisfaction," said John Kessler, CEO of Ship Smart.

Today Ship Smart, Inc., a leading California-based low-cost moving company that has established a large network of small movers, is marking 18 successful years in business. In that time, the company has earned the respect and trust of customers who need to ship valuable items safely worldwide or move smaller amounts at an affordable price.

With an efficient door-to-door service for moving small amounts of goods, Ship Smart, Inc. provides an impressive full-service pickup. This means that the highly skilled team of moving professionals expertly collect and load items for careful and rapid transportation. Customers are reassured that goods are custom-packed and palletized to keep items together during transit to prevent any loss or damage. Additionally, the small moving company offers full replacement insurance for items, including furniture, household goods, and artwork.

"With so many companies and services in the packing and shipping industry, it takes time to find the best. Over the last 18 years, we've created the largest network of small movers dedicated to customer satisfaction," said John Kessler, CEO of Ship Smart, Inc. "I've always been committed to helping our customers, our employees, and the community – in that order." With over 30 years of experience in the transportation industry, Mr. Kessler has built numerous strong business relationships with high-quality packaging and crating owners as well as industry operators in cities across the United States.

Key to its success, and unlike other companies, Ship Smart, Inc. does not enforce the usual 2,000 pounds minimum rule. In fact, other movers unfairly charge the full 2,000 pounds rate - even if the customer's goods are nowhere near that restrictive weight. After 18 years, the company has gained a strong reputation for exceptional customer service and the most economical options for the safe shipping of goods.

Another attractive feature is the Ship Smart, Inc. Online Estimate Wizard. While other services require customers to submit information so that they can call or email back with an estimate, the game-changing Online Estimate Wizard provides an instant quote on most domestic shipments.

About Ship Smart, Inc.

Since 1999, Ship Smart, Inc. has grown into a trusted and affordable international small moving company. 18 years later, we still take pride in expertly shipping furniture, antiques, electronics, artwork, and much more. Our services combine professional packing and crating with extremely competitive cross-country trucking rates, reasonably priced full replacement insurance, and a commitment to top-quality customer service at all times.

Visit our website at: http://www.shipsmart.com/

Join the conversation via our Ship Smart, Inc. Social Media communities:

https://www.facebook.com/Ship-Smart-Inc-9195260627/?ref=page_internal

https://twitter.com/shipsmart

Media contact information:

Armando Zamarripa, Manager, Ship Smart, Inc.

Email: eServices(at)ShipSmart.com

Tel: (866) 333-8018