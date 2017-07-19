Russell Bobbitt and his dedicated property team have created Marvel’s most iconic props: Captain America’s Shield, Thor’s Hammer, Iron Man’s Arc Reactor/RT and as revealed at D23, Thanos’ Gauntlet. At this Saturday’s Marvel Theatrical Prop Panel, at San Diego Comic Con, Russell will share behind the scenes prop magic of Marvel movies directly with the fans.

Panel Attendees will:



Go behind the scenes with Marvel’s Prop Master Russell Bobbitt as he shares the filmmaking process from the prop perspective

View a curated selection of Marvel’s most iconic Props, up-close and personal!

Watch an exclusive sizzle reel of behind the scenes prop action!

Participate in a Q&A session with the man Entertainment Weekly calls “Marvel’s Secret Weapon!”

About Russell-

Russell Bobbitt is one of the top Feature Film Property Masters with more than 30 years of feature films to his name. He has received Hamilton’s “Behind the Camera Award,” twice for his work.

Two decades into his feature film career, Russell joined the Marvel Studios team on Iron Man, the first film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Since that time, Bobbitt has completed additional Marvel Films: Iron Man 2, Iron Man 3, Thor, Captain America: Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Ant Man, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Avengers Infinity War and is currently working on Untitled Avengers Movie (2019).

To stay apprised of Russell’s cinematic adventures, follow @MarvelProps on twitter and MarvelProps on instagram.