Lingk Announces LingkSync™ for Canvas and Salesforce

Lingk Inc. today announced LingkSync for Instructure’s Canvas learning management system (LMS) and Salesforce. This new partnership empowers institutions and businesses to connect with their students, customers, partners and employees in entirely new ways. Lingk is the provider of the wizard-based LingkSync integration apps. The LingkSync for Canvas and Salesforce app enables academic data from the Instructure Canvas LMS to be combined seamlessly with Salesforce customer relationship management (CRM) data to enhance and expand student lifecycle use of Salesforce and Canvas.

Built on the Lingk Platform, LingkSync for Canvas and Salesforce is currently available for early release at http://www.lingk.io/lingksync-for-canvas/.

For learning relationship management (LRM) and analytics use cases in Salesforce (like Sales Cloud or Wave Analytics) or Canvas/Canvas Data, combining CRM data with LMS data enables new administrator and student experiences across the Student Lifecycle.

LingkSync™ for Canvas® and Salesforce Key Features

Canvas and Salesforce Admins

System Administrators using the LingkSync app can easily synchronize Canvas and Salesforce.org data to power new analytics, dashboards, reports, notifications and automated workflows supporting user requests for more student lifecycle data. The LingkSync app provides a first-of-a-kind wizard-based and self-service configuration experience for System Administrators to quickly gain access to an expansive amount of Student Lifecycle data without the need for costly, time-consuming and complex integration projects or the need to hire a System Integrator. For maximum flexibility and efficiency, the LingkSync app provides default auto mapping and easy orchestration to both standard Salesforce and HEDA (Higher Education Data Architecture) data objects. Data syncing can be run manually or automatically at scheduled intervals for increased freshness.

Canvas and Salesforce End Users

End Users will have immediate access to an extensive amount of LMS and CRM data fields to allow users to build new and enhanced views, dashboards and reports to gain powerful data insights. With access to more Student Lifecycle data users can create new use cases that help to automate and transform their work.

Comments on the News

● “Lingk is very excited to partner with both Instructure Canvas and Salesforce to provide easy access to high value lifecycle data for users to gain better insights with analytics, dashboards and reports - data needed for supporting learners throughout their education journey,” said Paul Roberge, President and CEO, Lingk Inc.

● “The Unizin consortium is building a data platform combining SIS, LMS, and Learning Tools data for our members to serve research and analysis of teaching and learning. Partnering with Lingk has enabled us to more rapidly define a CEDS-aligned Unizin Common Data Model and plan the mapping and integration of data sources including Canvas,” said Steve Scott, CTO, Unizin

● “Canvas is rapidly growing to help transform and meet institution objectives including student enrollment and retention with customers demanding deeper lifecycle data for use cases like powering analytics and learner research,” said Melissa Loble, VP Platform and Partnerships, Instructure. “LingkSync provides customers a new and exciting way to support learners and to meet their institution’s objectives by synchronizing Canvas LMS and Salesforce CRM data.”

About Lingk Inc.

Lingk provides productized integration apps or LingkSync™ to enable easy syncing of learner lifecycle data stored in core enterprise systems like ERP, SIS, CRM and LMS for powering analytics dashboards and learner lifecycle use cases including: recruitment, admissions, enrollment, academic advisement and retention, career advisement, alumni relations and workforce development.

Lingk technology partners integrate with Lingk to accelerate their implementations and time to value, expand customer use cases and the overall adoption of their platform while eliminating the need for costly and time-consuming services engagements. Technology partners can now centrally manage and monitor 100s and 1000s of their customer integrations in a common way using account management and customer operations dashboards with the Lingk Platform service.

Lingk consulting partners provide standards-based education data model consulting to technology partners seeking to design with a comprehensive data model to meet broader education market use cases (P-20 and workforce development). Lingk and its consulting partners have proven expertise implementing standards, including Common Educational Data Standards (CEDS), aligned data models for both large and small education institutions and technology vendors.

Learn more at http://www.lingk.io

