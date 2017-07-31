“Prime and subprime contractors must take the NIST 800-171 requirements very seriously. With the deadline looming, companies that are not underway with a compliance program face the prospect of losing their defense contracts.”

OCD Tech, the IT Audit & Security Division of O’Connor & Drew, P.C. is pleased to announce that it has been listed as a top vendor for DFARS NIST Special Publication 800-171 compliance by the National Defense Industrial Association (NDIA).

OCD Tech has been assisting Department of Defense prime and subprime contractors grapple with the requirements in DFARS clauses 252.204-7008, 252.204-7009, and 252.204-7012 since the regulations were first updated. OCD Tech provides a wide variety of services to meet the DFARS clauses, including the development of System Security Plans (SSPs) and Plans of Action & Milestones (PoA&Ms) which are required and expected as part of the compliance process. Some clients, who may not have sufficient resources on staff, often ask OCD Tech to manage the entire compliance process end-to-end. The 110 controls in NIST SP800-171 revision 1 are wide-ranging and can present a significant challenge for organizations that may not have the manpower to assign to achieve compliance.

Michael Hammond, Principal of OCD Tech said, “Prime and subprime contractors must take these rules very seriously. With the deadline looming, companies that are not underway with a compliance program face the prospect of losing their defense contracts. The security requirements in Special Publication 800-171 revision 1 are meant to be flexible but are also intended to be implemented in full. Companies that fall short must notify their primes or the Department of Defense. This is not to be taken lightly.”

Struggling prime or subprime DoD contractors should contact OCD Tech today in order to ensure compliance with the upcoming December 31, 2017 deadline.

For further information, contact:

Nick DeLena, Senior Manager

OCD Tech, A Division of O’Connor & Drew, P.C.

Phone: (844) OCD-TECH