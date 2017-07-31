We’re always looking for opportunities to help our communities and engage our employees.

Progrexion – one of the nation’s fastest growing companies and leaders in credit report repair – packed more than 90,000 meal kits for Rise Against Hunger throughout the month of June. The meal kits will help feed thousands of families across the world with tens of thousands of meals. Each of Progrexion’s nine sites in Utah, Arizona, Idaho and Oklahoma, including call centers and corporate offices spent two hours building more than 10,000 kits for Rise Against Hunger as part of the company’s corporate giving outreach.

“We’re always looking for opportunities to help our communities and engage our employees,” said Progrexion president and COO Mike DeVico. “I feel so privileged to have had the opportunity to work shoulder to shoulder with our employees in building these kits. I gained an increased appreciation for this phenomenal organization and our remarkable employees to work together.”

Rise Against Hunger, previously known as Stop Hunger Now, is an international organization dedicated to ending the hunger epidemic by the year 2030. The organization’s mission is to end hunger by providing food and life-changing aid to the world’s most vulnerable and creating a global commitment to mobilize the necessary resources.

“It was incredible to see the camaraderie and enthusiasm of the Progrexion volunteers,” said Ryan Pond, Southern California Program Manager for Rise Against Hunger. “They were so excited to be serving others and their work showed that excitement. It is organizations like this, that make our communities better!"

Progrexion participates in several corporate giving programs throughout the year, donating time money and resources to help families in their communities. The company’s corporate culture is focused on helping others and has enabled its employees to give back and serve the communities in which they work. Progrexion has been named by Utah Business Magazine as one of Utah’s top 50 fastest growing companies, as a Top Place to Work in Eastern Idaho by the Post Register and a Best Company to Watch in Arizona by BestCompaniesAZ.

For information about employment at Progrexion, visit http://www.progrexion.com/careers.

# # #

About Progrexion

Progrexion is a leading provider of credit report repair services in the United States. Progrexion’s technology and services help consumers access and understand information contained in their credit reports, verify whether that information is fair, accurate and substantiated, and correct inaccuracies with individual creditors, other data furnishers and the national credit bureaus. Progrexion technology and services are used by CreditRepair.com, its wholly-owned subsidiary and Lexington Law, an independently-operated law firm. Progrexion has been named by Utah Business Magazine as one of Utah’s fastest growing companies, a Top Places to Work in Idaho, and a Best Company to Watch in Arizona. For more information about Progrexion, visit http://www.progrexion.com.

Celeste Edmunds

Director – Public Relations & Corporate Communications

(801) 657.9088

cedmunds(at)progrexion(dot)com