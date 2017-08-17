DOC Creates New Way to Hoist Materials Faster and Safer

DOC Material Hosting Solution Logo DOC Material Hoisting Solution Loads Material To Floors Faster And Frees Up The Elevator So People Can Work

Every contractor is looking for an opportunity to be more competitive over their competition. It isn’t often that something new comes along that will save tens of thousands of dollars in the construction process. This is why the DOC Material Hoisting Solution (DOC) is so interesting. Through extensive beta testing and demonstrations DOC has demonstrated not only significant cost savings but safety and operating advantages as well. If there are workers standing outside an elevator waiting for it to be emptied of material – the contractor is not using a DOC system.

Normally, material is loaded to the higher floors using elevators or by a tower crane carrying loads across the jobsite to the floors. The DOC Material Hoisting Solution utilizes a hoist and boom system to raise material to each floor where decks are able to extend, collect the material and completely retract. This frees up the elevator for people and it frees up the crane for constructing the building. This patented technology is the only solution like it in the world. Depending on configuration the hoist can carry up to 15,000 pounds per load and unlike an elevator, is not limited by interior dimensions.

In a case study of a building that required 41,400 sheets of sheetrock the cost savings was over $36 thousand. That is one trade. That is just the savings related to laborers time. When this system is used for all trades, all material, all the time – you can imagine how it frees up the elevator and puts laborers to work. You can see the efficiency. There are other cost benefits as well. If the job is more efficient, the schedule can be tighter, the entire job can be done sooner – saving on the cost of the crane, workers, support, etc.

Safety Advantages –

The decks are powered in and out by a push button remote, eliminating physical labor, avoiding injury. The loading zone is directly below the hoist. This eliminates the need to carry loads across the jobsite. The fully retractable decks allow the hoist a clear path to operate. A system read out on the remote control indicates weight, wind speed and hook elevation. With the DOC system there is no mixing of materials and people in the elevator.

Operating advantages –

The DOC system has the lowest shoring reactions of any cantilevered system. It has a fast line speed and the decks have ramps that move with the deck to make loading easy in any position. There is a remote control for the hoist, allowing flexibility for the workers. Installation is quick and easy and there is zero footprint when not in use, sidewalks or streets can be freed up for other traffic.

Construction companies in Tennessee, San Francisco, Portland and Seattle are starting to use the DOC system on their job sites. The profound cost savings, operational ease and safety improvements have changed the way they do business and allowed them to be more competitive. won them over and they are starting to plan for that savings in their bidding of new projects. Someday soon it will be a disadvantage for the contractors that don’t use the DOC Material Handling Solution.

About DOC Manufacturing -

DOC Manufacturing is located in Aberdeen, WA and is the sole owner of DOC Material Handling Solution. 100% of the products and parts are manufactured in the US and the materials are all sourced in the US. DOC Manufacturing is a family owned business. The Snell family has deep experience and a long history in the construction industry, supplying cranes in the Puget Sound area for over 25 years.

