Alien Fresh Jerky’s UFO Hotel Moves Ahead with Building Plans

Power up those warp drives and get ready! After months of revisions and updates, the plans for Alien Fresh Jerky’s fully immersive UFO hotel designed by Luis Ramallo were approved on August 2, 2017 by the San Bernardino County Building Department (permit #B201603356). The attraction is expected to bring new life and much needed tourists to the struggling economy of Baker, California. The increased tax revenue base will bring money to the county as well as the community for critical services such as fire and rescue, police, and highway patrol. The project will also provide a major source of jobs for the Baker Community.

A Fully Immersive UFO Spaceship Experience

For families stopping by, the UFO Hotel will feature a fully immersive experience called The UFO Tour, where guests will have the chance to peek inside the inner workings of a UFO spaceship. The tour includes access to the warp engine, a view into the immense cargo bay where the crew store their materials, as well as their findings from Earth and other planets, and an interactive teleportation gate. More details will be on the way as this develops.

Want to sleep inside a UFO? No problem!

The rooms of the UFO hotel will be fully decked out – each room is a unique, one-of-a-kind experience, unlike anything anyone has ever seen before. Visitors will even get a chance to sleep in the alien crew’s quarters if they wish.

Apart from the rooms that the alien crew inhabit on a day-to-day basis for proper operation of the UFO itself, there are plenty of rooms with other specific functions such as the Cargo Room, the Armory Room (Ramallo’s personal favorite), the Hydroponics Room where all organic and plant-life specimens are kept from the crew’s findings, and many more.

Supporting Structures from the Future

A series of supporting buildings will be erected, some of which have already been completed as part of the overall project. Since May 2015, a monumental space robot themed sign has been finished, and construction has been underway on the new Alien Warehouse, the Time-Travel Station, and the Alien Fresh Jerky Space Rover. The buildings are expected to be completed by December 2017.

Special Thanks

We would like to take this opportunity to thank all those involved in moving the UFO Hotel project forward, including the community and city of Baker, the San Bernardino County, Steeno Design Studios, Forte Specialties, everyone on the Alien Fresh Jerky | UFO Hotel project team, and last but not least, every single fan of Alien Fresh Jerky and the UFO Hotel. Without this ongoing support the UFO Hotel project would simply not be possible. The project is moving ahead at full speed, and we look forward to opening in the very near future. Thank you.

For more information, please visit the UFO Hotel website at http://www.ufohotel.com.