Signaling an important milestone in its 183-year history, Tulane University today announced a relationship with Noodle Partners, a company dedicated to dramatically improving the quality and delivery of online education. Adding to existing online degrees in public health and law, Tulane plans to launch an array of new market-competitive online degrees over the next several years.

“Our agreement with Noodle Partners will make our outstanding programs more easily accessible to students around the globe,” said Rick Matasar, Senior Vice President for Strategic Initiatives and Institutional Effectiveness at Tulane University. “Along with the flexibility that increased on-line offerings provides, we are creating greater value for our students with more opportunities to work with our world-class researchers and faculty. We are eager to begin this new chapter in the storied history of Tulane.”

According to a 2017 report, The Changing Landscape of Online Education (CHLOE), 12% of all undergraduate students and 26% of all graduate students are enrolled in “fully distance” programs, proving that online learning is firmly embedded in modern academe. Conceiving, building, launching, and scaling in-demand online degrees is no longer an experiment but, rather, an integral part of securing the future of higher education and the millions of students it serves.

Noodle Partners is a cutting-edge, reboot of the traditional online program management (OPM) model that leverages pre-vetted providers and the internal strengths of its university partners to efficiently take programs online. Bringing external expertise in key functional areas like digital marketing, student recruitment, instructional design, and student support, Noodle Partners lowers costs while providing best-in-class service, unprecedented transparency and agility.

“Purposeful innovation requires systems, processes, and partners to enable effective change. Tulane is focused on improvements that will allow our offerings and impact to extend beyond our walls. The partnership with Noodle provides a key component in support of these efforts.” said Patrick Norton, Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Tulane University.

“We are thrilled to add Tulane University to our growing list of university partners,” notes CEO John Katzman. “Tulane’s reputation and national ranking make it incredibly competitive, and we look forward to launching a variety of in-demand online programs together over the coming years.”

About Tulane University

Founded in 1834 in New Orleans, Tulane University has 9 schools and 1 college, and is a member of the Association of American Universities. Tulane also ranks as “very high research activity” by the Carnegie Foundation for the Advancement of Teaching. The school has 8,452 undergraduates and 5,129 graduate students. Tulane University is accredited by the Commission on Colleges of the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools to award associate, baccalaureate, masters, doctorate and professional degrees.

About Noodle Partners

Founded by a team of education and technology veterans, Noodle Partners creates innovative online and hybrid programs while improving traditional classroom models. Noodle Partners has the capability to work with universities on every aspect of building a certificate or degree program that they choose — marketing, student recruitment, enrollment, curriculum design, student engagement, support services, graduate placement, and alumni engagement — and provides an exceptionally high level of fit and finish. For more information, please visit: http://www.noodle-partners.com or follow Noodle Partners on Twitter at @NoodlePartners and LinkedIn.

