National Wholesale Liquidators Now Offers Online Shopping

So much…for so little.

National Wholesale Liquidators, a family-owned value retailer, launches an eCommerce website for the first time in its 30+ year history.

http://www.nwlshop.com will now offer online shopping of their name brand, first quality merchandise and closeouts. The website went live with a soft launch on August 1, 2017 and will offer “So much…for so little” with unbeatable closeout deals and savings on brand name merchandise. What makes the site unique and exciting is that the closeouts come and go quickly so customers need to check in often. The overwhelming response in the first two weeks has been amazing.

“We are thrilled to be launching our fully-eCommerce enabled website. Customers love us for the deep-discounts and treasure hunt shopping experience and can now shop online and share the savings with family and friends across the United States. The buying team at NWL diligently work to source new closeouts and products and that is why customers shop us often,” said Scott Rosen, CEO.

Customers should sign up online to secure free shipping and entry for a chance at winning an Apple iPAD. All brick and mortar locations join in the celebration and customers can also register in person.

Product categories featured on the site will include new arrival of closeouts as well as name brand housewares, appliances, kitchen and bath, bedding, home décor, furniture, carpets, electronics, household storage products, luggage, specialty foods and more. We expect to add more products in the next phase.

About National Wholesale Liquidators:

Founded in 1984, National Wholesale Liquidators (NWL) is a family-owned and operated value retailer headquartered in West Hempstead, New York. For more than 30 years, NWL provides customers a treasure hunt experience by offering name brand merchandise and closeouts at deeply discount prices. A one-stop shop for super savings, NWL will now offer that same concept online. NWL offers a broad selection of merchandise including gourmet foods, health and beauty, apparel for the entire family, electronics, home décor, housewares, appliances, furniture, bedding, flooring, cleaning products, pet care, seasonal merchandise and more. Today, NWL operates 13 big box retail stores throughout New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Massachusetts. To find the NWL store nearest you or to shop online, please visit http://www.nwlshop.com.