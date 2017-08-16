Invest In Tyler’s Wilcox Lofts, Downtown, Leasing 2018

Invest In Tyler, a downtown property developer, has been working with Fitzpatrick Architects and is designing 20 brand new loft apartments to bring to Downtown Tyler in 2018. The same people who brought Strada Caffe to Downtown Tyler have been engaging with the public through social media and asking the public to vote on their favorite apartment layouts.

Preliminary bids to help design will be requested from contractors in the next 2 months. The Wilcox Lofts could be taking deposits and pre-leasing as soon as early 2018.

“We are so pleased to be a part of Renewing, Refreshing, and Rebuilding downtown Tyler. There are so many pioneers who have come before us and made downtown redevelopments possible. We are so excited at all the positive responses we have received and can’t wait to see this building put back to use.” Al Thead, Project Manager, Invest In Tyler LLC

The Wilcox Lofts LLC will be directly across from ETX Brewery and a short walk from Strada Caffe at 230 S. Broadway Ave. Built for original use in the 1950’s. The building is to be named after the famed local architect E. Davis Wilcox, who designed this building in mid-century modern style.

“Heart of Tyler is so very fortunate to count Invest in Tyler as a partner in our commitment to the revitalization of Downtown Tyler,” said Ingrid Young, organization committee chair. “We have been so pleased to see what Invest in Tyler has added to downtown thus far, and we cannot wait to see more wonderful projects such as the Wilcox Lofts that will continue our work together to revitalize Tyler’s historic core.”

Readers can learn more about this project and join Invest In Tyler’s pre-leasing email list at the following places: Investintyler.com | FB @investintyler | Insta @investintylertx

###