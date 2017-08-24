Rovema NA Announces Guide to CPG Shelf Ready Packaging Trends

Rovema Logo Wal-Mart’s wage increases in 2016, and the implication to restocking labor costs, seem to have substantially increased the pressure on CPG manufacturers to transition to SRP - John Panaseny, president of Rovema NA.

Rovema North America announced today publication of its new Guide to Consumer Package Goods Shelf Ready Packaging Trends. Published in conjunction with Vanguard Packaging, a retail ready corrugated and paperboard innovator, the guide provides CPG teams with the background and implementation framework necessary for planning an effective, staged implementation of SRP mandates from large retailers.

Rovema NA, a fully owned subsidiary of Rovema GmbH, has extensive experience with SRP end of line packaging which has been common in Europe for a number of years already. Labor costs, small footprints and retail aesthetics and economics contributed to earlier adoption of SRP in European grocery stores.

While there’s been talk for years about similar implementation in the US, it hasn’t been widespread.

“Recently we’ve seen a substantial increase in SRP applications.” commented John Panaseny, president of Rovema NA. “Wal-Mart’s wage increases in 2016, and the implication to restocking labor costs, seem to have substantially increased the pressure on CPG manufacturers to transition to SRP,” he continued.

It’s common for CPG manufacturers to hesitate to transition to shelf ready packaging, or PDQ (pretty darn quick) in Wal-Mart’s original lexicon. Concerns include additional packaging material costs, capital equipment requirements and production disruption. Chet Rutledge, former director of SRP for Wal-Mart and now Vanguard’s Director of New Business Development for Retail Ready Packaging, understands but offers reassuring guidance.

“What we find in project after project is that taking a systemic approach allows companies to optimize the entire packaging and logistics process. There are often substantial savings which can be found that offset material cost increases. What’s exciting though for CPG teams is the boost in sell through that often accompanies an initiative as out-of-stocks are substantially reduced.”

The free 18-page guide, which can be downloaded at http://www.RovemaSRP.com, provides project teams with an approach that will minimize typical complications and increase the likelihood of net savings. It’s written for entire CPG teams including engineering, process, maintenance, packaging, management, finance, merchandising, sales & logistics and draws on the combined 20 years of SRP project experience of Rovema and Vanguard.

