Kit Welchin to Serve as Keynote Speaker at AHRA 2017 Spring Conference

AHRA: The Association for Medical Imaging Management is proud to announce Kit Welchin will serve as the keynote speaker for the 2017 Spring Conference in Savannah, GA. Welchin’s topic, Chaos and Change Management: Leading through Adversity will provide participants the tools to effectively manage change and the stress that comes along with it.

“As medical imaging leaders are dealing with the constantly evolving healthcare landscape, it can be overwhelming to stay on top of and make sense of it all,” said Tricia Trammell, Spring Conference Design Chair. “Kit’s presentation will be extremely valuable for our members and other conference attendees.”

Welchlin has delivered over 600 speeches and seminars on stress management to public and private organizations, helping employees to manage stress and increase productivity.

“With shrinking budgets, and the call to do more with less, it is critical to know how to stay calm and rational, even in a crisis,” said Welchin. “Personally and professionally we need skills to face change and benefit from it, rather than be a victim of it.”

Often described as “high energy” and “entertaining,” Welchin weaves his unique sense of humor and practical stories and strategies into his keynote presentations, whether he’s speaking about how to improve customer service, stress management in the workplace, intergenerational communication or how to handle difficult customers.

AHRA’s Spring Conference takes place March 9-11 at the Hyatt Regency Savannah. Registration includes access to industry experts, an exhibit hall, opportunities for peer-to-peer connections, and CE credit. Conference details, as well as, individual and group registration are available at http://www.ahra.org/SpringConference.

About Kit Welchin

Kit began public speaking at the age of 9 in 4-H. By 16, he was organizing and facilitating presentations on leadership, citizenship, community service and motivation for the 4-H and Future Farmers of America. Kit has a B.S. Degree in Speech Communication, Business Administration and Political Science. He earned an M.A. Degree in Speech Communication and Business Administration. Kit purchased his first manufacturing company at age 21, and by 26 was CEO and Chairman of the Board of three manufacturing companies in three states. He is a Professional Member of the National Speakers Association. http://www.welchlin.com

About AHRA: The Association for Medical Imaging Management

AHRA is the professional organization representing management at all levels of hospital imaging departments, freestanding imaging centers, and group practices. Founded in 1973, AHRA’s 5000+ members reach across the country and around the world. AHRA offers a complete slate of professional development programs, including a comprehensive selection of educational conferences and seminars, networking opportunities, award winning publications, and the Certified Radiology Administrator (CRA) credential. More details about AHRA are available at http://www.ahra.org