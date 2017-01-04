C&A Industries, a national leader in staffing and recruitment and parent company to a portfolio of specialized staffing firms, Aureus Group, Aureus Medical Group, AurStaff, and Celebrity Staff, announces the hiring of Fred Froehlich as chief financial officer.

In his role, he will be responsible for financial management of the organization, including direct oversight of financial planning and analysis, risk management, accounting, and tax reporting.

Froehlich began his career in public accounting with Ernst & Young. Prior to joining C&A, he held various senior leadership positions with global companies, leveraging his expertise in finance, accounting, project management, risk management, and corporate governance.

“We are very pleased to welcome Fred to our executive management team,” said Scot Thompson, President & Chief Executive Officer, C&A Industries. “With a proven track record of success, innovation, and people centered leadership, he will contribute immeasurably to our organization as we continue to strengthen our position as one of the foremost staffing firms in the country."

Added Froehlich, “The opportunity to join C&A at a time of such significant growth is very exciting. I’m proud to be part of an organization that is so highly respected in its industry and its community. I’m looking forward to working with the executive team and the employees of C&A to help our employees, our clients, and our company to be a continued success.”

Froehlich earned a bachelor’s degree in Accounting from Brigham Young University's Marriott School of Management. He is a Certified Public Accountant, a Certified Internal Auditor, and holds an Associate in Risk Management designation.

C&A Industries is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

ABOUT C&A INDUSTRIES, INC:

C&A is a national leader in staffing and recruiting. Through its affiliate firms, Aureus Group, Aureus Medical Group, AurStaff, and Celebrity Staff, C&A has provided Human Capital Management Solutions to a wide variety of industries for more than 45 years, including supplemental, contract-hire, and direct hire programs. Non-staffing divisions of C&A include AurTravel, a full service travel agency; AurHomes, specializing in corporate housing; and its philanthropic arm, The Kim Foundation. C&A is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, with subsidiary offices located in Lincoln and Omaha, Nebraska; Kansas City, Missouri; and Des Moines, Iowa.