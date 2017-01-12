Christopher Guy Winter Market Product Appendix

Global luxury lifestyle brand Christopher Guy’s (CG) eponymous founder and lead designer, Christopher Guy Harrison, will host a multi-media seminar, Furnishing The Future - Christopher Guy's Decade in Design and Shaping the Future of the Industry, that illustrates the company’s decade of ground-breaking design during one of the key events of Las Vegas Winter Market.

Mr. Harrison will be joined by guest Michael Wollaeger of Design Media Partners (formerly of Architectural Digest, Interiors and Luxe) to discuss CG’s innovative style and outlook, reflect on the company’s past decade of success, and share the brand’s pioneering vision for the future of the industry. A Q&A session with the audience will also be conducted during the seminar.

This must-see seminar will be held on Monday, January 23 from 3:00pm – 4:00pm at Building C, Surya Seminar Room C174. All market attendees are welcome. To learn more or to register for Winter 2017 Las Vegas Market, please visit http://tinyurl.com/hzwp533.

The company will preview 15 new designs at its beautiful Las Vegas showroom located at the Las Vegas Design Center 495 S Grand Central Pkwy Suite A-100 and will host a champagne reception with Mr. Harrison right after the seminar (please see attached file).

For more information about Christopher Guy at Las Vegas Winter Market 2017, to request press credentials, or to arrange an interview with Mr. Harrison, please contact Ms. Birgit Muller, Christopher Guy Brand Ambassador, at + 1 (323) 332-9520, or via email at birgit(at)brandamb(dot)com or cgpr(at)brandamb(dot)com. Requests must be received no later than Monday, January 16 at 5:00pm PST (US).

For high-resolution photos, and/or descriptions of the collection or the seminar, please contact cgpr(at)brandamb(dot)com.

About Christopher Guy:

Christopher Guy Harrison, an award-winning internationally renowned designer, is the founder and CEO of luxury furnishings brand, Christopher Guy. His creations were brought to life in the mid-90s when he set out to create the world's most fabulous and unique mirror frame collection under the name Harrison & Gil. He began building his workshops after acquiring a plot of land in Java, where he sourced the best craftsmanship from local artisans. Today, these workshops cover more than one million square feet, and Christopher Guy has evolved to creating a complete luxury lifestyle that offers timeless values.

With presence in over 42 cities including showrooms throughout North America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East, Christopher Guy offers a fresh approach to design, transcending modern, traditional, and cultural boundaries. Christopher Guy creations are selected by leading designers and retailers, from the grandest hotels and most spectacular resorts, to the world's finest residences. The brand's stylish appeal and often-elaborate aesthetics have led to cameo roles in many iconic movie productions such as Casino Royale (007), Ocean's Thirteen, The Hangover, The Devil Wears Prada, Charlie's Angels 2, and The Interview.

Whether as statement pieces in luxurious hotels or on Hollywood film sets, Christopher Guy's timeless and elegant designs are widely acclaimed as the world's most fabulous decorative furnishings.

For more information, please visit http://www.christopherguy.com.

###