Convergence Acquires Deep Run Security

In today’s world, you need seamlessly integrated technologies and operational expertise in combating cyber-crime. With the merging of Deep Run Security and Convergence, we bring to the market fully formed offerings which provide our customers with all of the needed ingredients to successfully protect their information and assets.

Deep Run Security, the developer of Spectrum®, is a leader in Cyber Risk Analysis that is currently being used in all major industries including, but not limited to, finance, healthcare, higher education, legal, hospitality, manufacturing, federal and state contracting and retail. With this acquisition and by uniting resources, Convergence continues to grow its presence in cyber security.

"Spectrum Software is one of the best products that I have seen focusing on Cyber Risk Analysis. Their team of people are top notch and is passionate about the same thing we are — success client delivery — creating the most advanced cyber solution suite that places the proper focus on prevention, monitoring, and response." stated Larry Letow, CEO of Convergence. "By combining our teams, we can continue to build upon on our individual success that can now deliver cyber solutions to an even larger community."

"Convergence is the perfect partner for us. They are highly respected and have a history of delivering successful solutions in the market based on cyber technologies, enterprise infrastructure, and managed services and are proven thought leaders in the cyber community," says Gary Merry, the founder of Deep Run Security. “We are united by a common culture based on a desire for innovative solutions that protect our customer’s assets and maximize their investments.”

This acquisition represents a combining of expertise of two cyber companies that will contribute to developing future product and service offerings for the industry.

About Deep Run Security

Deep Run Security Services, LLC is an Information Security business and leading solution provider to manage cyber operational risk founded in 2014. Deep Run provides customers a cyber-risk offering steeped in years of business experience and real world knowledge of what it takes to keep a company secure. http://www.deeprun.com

About Convergence Technology Consulting

Convergence is a leading technology and cyber firm, providing a broad range of services and solutions in cyber, business strategy, technology consulting and operations. Merging unmatched expertise and unique skills across more than 35 industries and all business sizes, Convergence excels by intersecting business strategies with all technologies to improve and secure our client’s environments and create measurable value for their organization’s stakeholders. Convergence continues to innovate, implement and support our client’s activities in the way that they work and live. http://www.convergencetech.us