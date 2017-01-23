Calvert Labs, Inc. Announces Key Appointment

Dr. George P. Thomas Dr. Thomas’ deep industry expertise combined with his passion for advancing important science will have a meaningful impact on the ability of our clients to successfully develop the next generation of life saving medications.

Calvert Labs, Inc. announced today that Dr. George P. Thomas has been appointed Vice President, Preclinical Safety and Senior Director, Safety Pharmacology. Dr. Thomas earned his M.Sc. and Ph.D. in Pharmacology at the University of Madras in India.

Dr. Thomas’ career as an academic and industry preclinical drug developer spans more than three decades. He has authored/co-authored 74 research articles published in scientific literature, has served as expert reviewer for many scientific journals such as the Journal of Molecular and Cellular Cardiology and Journal of Cardiovascular Electrophysiology, and has evaluated the preclinical safety of hundreds of new chemical entities (both small molecules and biologics). His contributions to several regulatory filings that have been submitted to various regulatory agencies (FDA, EMA, CFDA, Health Canada, JMHW, and others) have led to the commercial approval of new drugs such as Simbrinza®, Ilevro® and Izba®.

Dr. Thomas will be responsible for helping to drive the continued growth of Calvert Labs by expanding its toxicology, efficacy pharmacology and safety pharmacology service offerings to both established and emerging biopharma companies across the globe.

“Calvert Labs is exceptionally pleased to announce this very important addition to our scientific team,” said Charles Spainhour, V.M.D., Ph.D., FABFS, DABT, FABFM, the Company’s Chief Scientific Officer. “Dr. Thomas’ deep industry expertise combined with his passion for advancing important science will have a meaningful impact on the ability of our clients to successfully develop the next generation of life saving medications.”

About Calvert Labs, Inc.

Calvert Labs is a premier Contract Research Organization that has been serving the biopharmaceutical community for 45 years. Our commitment to providing the highest level of quality and service to both established and emerging biopharma companies worldwide sets the foundation for Calvert conducting hundreds of studies per year to support lead optimization, clinical candidate selection and Investigational New Drug (IND) application filings for our clients. Calvert also annually performs many longer-term toxicology studies to continue supporting our clients’ late-stage clinical development programs as well as their NDA (New Drug Application) or BLA (Biologics License Applications) regulatory filings.