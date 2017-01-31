CaseAssist changes the entire workflow in eDiscovery matters and internal investigations...CaseAssist begins presenting potentially relevant documents to attorneys when they log into Casepoint

Casepoint announces CaseAssist, the first artificial intelligence case evaluation system. CaseAssist will be available for all clients on all matters hosted in Casepoint, at no additional cost.

CaseAssist enables case teams working on traditional eDiscovery matters and internal investigations to leverage powerful artificial intelligence and data mining. CaseAssist proactively identifies and alerts case teams of potential hot documents, helpful search terms, important dates, and likely “junk” documents.

“CaseAssist changes the entire workflow in eDiscovery matters and internal investigations. Instead of laboriously running complex search terms or reviewing predefined batches of documents, CaseAssist begins presenting potentially relevant documents to attorneys and investigators when they log into Casepoint,” says David Carns, Executive Vice President of Casepoint.

Once a user begins reviewing documents identified by CaseAssist, the system’s artificial intelligence and data mining algorithms continuously reinforce a virtuous feedback loop by presenting more documents and emails that are automatically identified as potentially relevant to the litigation or investigation.

CaseAssist is the first automated case evaluation system which pushes information to attorneys and investigators and enables them to focus on the legal arguments, storylines, and whether to pursue the matter at hand. Mr. Carns adds, “Casepoint will remain a full-strength and robust eDiscovery platform that supports our clients with complex eDiscovery and internal investigation needs. CaseAssist will accelerate the ability of those teams to make real world decisions without wading into a long, drawn out document review process.”

Casepoint provides full eDiscovery capabilities through a powerful, secure, cloud-based platform. Casepoint’s features include a full-strength review platform, pre-installed artificial intelligence, cloud analytics and collections, and first class data processing. We are repeatedly chosen by leading law firms and multinational corporations for their largest matters. Casepoint is smarter legal working.