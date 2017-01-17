Casepoint distinguishes itself in the industry by providing a full strength eDiscovery platform, with cutting edge features like artificial intelligence, pre-installed.

Casepoint, LLC announced today that @Legal Discovery will now be known as Casepoint, taking on the name of its flagship eDiscovery platform.

This name change reflects the growing market recognition and impressive increase in adoption of its powerful online technology suite. The company has doubled in size in the last twelve months alone.

Casepoint has built a global reputation for eDiscovery excellence over the last nine years. It services leading law firms, major corporations, and government legal departments around the world, supporting them across a huge variety of legal matters. Clients log into the Casepoint platform over 10,000 times a month and the company has hosted over half a billion documents for its users.

"The secret to the company's success is our Casepoint eDiscovery platform and underlying technology. As we continue to grow and innovate, taking on the Casepoint name is fitting." says Haresh Bhungalia, CEO of Casepoint. He continues, "Casepoint distinguishes itself in the industry by providing a full strength eDiscovery platform, with cutting edge features like artificial intelligence, pre-installed."

Casepoint is smarter legal working. This full strength review platform is exceptionally feature-rich, with innovative eDiscovery tools and technologies delivered from a single, secure, cloud-based platform. First-class capabilities spanning everything from cloud analytics and data collections to data filtering and processing, and document review are complemented by pre-installed artificial intelligence, all wrapped around with industry-leading service and support.

Casepoint is repeatedly chosen by leading law firms, multinational corporations, and government legal departments to support their largest and most complex matters. The company looks forward to continuing to empower and support legal teams everywhere under its new name, enabling a faster, smarter litigation process, simplified collaboration, and vastly reduced costs.