Casepoint Releases the Latest Version of its eDiscovery Platform

Casepoint announces the immediate availability of the latest version of its award winning Casepoint eDiscovery platform. The new version of Casepoint, which includes significant advances and user features, is available to all its users.

The Casepoint platform has been helping legal teams for the past nine years evaluate case information in a smart way and enables them to make timely strategic decisions. It is used by leading law firms, major corporations, and governmental legal departments around the globe. Casepoint is a unified eDiscovery system that provides cloud-based collections, processing, filtering, hosting, review, ECA, analytics, TAR, and production under a single technology platform.

The latest version of Casepoint provides advancement in the following areas:



Improved cloud collections and filtering at the point of collection;

Updated look and feel with a modern design and easier navigation;

Increased performance and speed enhancements with cutting edge web technologies;

Accelerated native view functionality for faster and higher fidelity native review; and

An enhanced analytics package with improved searching and filtering.

“The advancements in this latest version of Casepoint will provide a more enhanced user experience,” says Vishal Rajpara, Chief Technology Officer of Casepoint. “What’s even more exciting to me as a technologist is the ground-breaking artificial intelligence feature called CaseAssist that will be coming in the following weeks,” continues Mr. Rajpara.

Clients login to Casepoint over 10,000 times a month and the company has hosted over a half billion documents for its users around the world. By using its innovative platform and offering tightly coupled service and support, Casepoint has been a leader in eDiscovery and investigation technology services for years.

Casepoint provides full eDiscovery capabilities through a powerful, secure, cloud-based platform. Casepoint’s features include a full-strength review platform, pre-installed artificial intelligence, cloud analytics and collections, and first class data processing. We are repeatedly chosen by leading law firms and multinational corporations for their largest matters. Casepoint is smarter legal working.