Vector Marketing, the sales and marketing arm of Cutco Cutlery, has promoted Vector/Cutco Hall of Fame member Daniel Casetta to Western Region Manager. In his new role, he will be responsible for growing sales of the Cutco product line and increasing recruiting and development for Vector Marketing in six Western states: Washington, Oregon, California, Nevada, Alaska and Hawaii.

Casetta is responsible for more than $100 million in Cutco sales and is the most successful field manager in company history. He holds a degree in management from Santa Clara University and has worked for Vector for more than 28 years.

“Daniel’s legendary record of success in the Western Region and throughout Vector is well known to most everyone in our company,” said Bruce Goodman, president of Vector West. “He is the ideal leader to guide the West into the next era of growth and prosperity.”

Casetta grew up in the San Francisco Bay area and joined Vector shortly after graduating from high school. While in college, Casetta was the company’s top branch manager in the nation. After graduating with honors from SCU, he became a district manager for Vector in San Jose, California. He was soon promoted to division manager, a title he held for nearly two decades.

Casetta has won seven Vector National Championships for sales managers, and has developed multiple other national championship winners as well. Prior to his promotion to Western Region Manager, Casetta was Vector’s director of program development. In this role, he developed teaching programs to increase recruiting and sales, and directly coached Vector district and division managers.

Casetta said he is thrilled about the potential of his new position. “I am really excited to have the opportunity to lead my ‘home region,’ the West, back to the top of the charts in Vector,” he said. “I intend to grow and develop our division-manager and district-manager teams in many ways as we build a championship region together.”

Vector Marketing is the sales arm for Cutco Cutlery, a 65-year-old company with headquarters and manufacturing facilities in Olean, New York. Vector sells Cutco through a national team of college students, who are trained to do in-home and virtual demonstrations on a pre-set basis. Vector Marketing has over 200 locations nationwide and works with students of all majors with little-to-no professional experience.