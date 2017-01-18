Dickinson Wright PLLC is pleased to announce that Attorney Justin L. Root has joined the firm’s Columbus office as Of Counsel. He will be a member of the firm’s Government Investigations & SEC Enforcement practice and will spearhead the firm’s Cybersecurity and Information Privacy Practice.

“I’m thrilled to be joining Dickinson Wright’s Government Investigations and SEC Enforcement practice and expanding the practice into Columbus,” said Justin Root. “The firm’s commitment to the effective representation of corporations, officers and directors and capital markets professionals in investigations and proactive counseling is apparent from the strong bench of legal talent the firm is building throughout the U.S. and client interests around the world. I look forward to bringing my expertise in cyber-crime, information privacy, and data security to help round out the counseling, investigation defense and litigation services we deliver to our clients.”

“We are honored and excited that Justin Root will be joining the firm’s Columbus office as a member of our rapidly growing Government Investigations and SEC Enforcement Practice,” said Jacob Frenkel, leader of the Practice Group. “Cybersecurity and information and data privacy are topic one across audit committees, board rooms and prosecutors’ offices. Many lawyers have studied these areas and claim to know them; Justin has been living and practicing cyber and privacy with an unparalleled level of immersion and depth of knowledge. The consistent refrain is ‘when can you connect me with Justin’. With ever-increasing scrutiny by US and international law enforcement and securities regulators on corporations and individuals, Justin will add considerable expertise and contribute immediately to the tremendous value we take pride in providing to our clients.”

As a former Special Agent in the Ohio Attorney General’s Office, Mr. Root investigated computer-related criminal activity, forensically examined computer systems and mobile data devices, and developed criminal cases for prosecution. He is a GIAC Certified Forensic Examiner and a member of the Information Systems Security Association, the International Association of Computer Investigative Specialists, and the High Technology Crime Investigation Association.

Mr. Root frequently gives presentations domestically and internationally on information privacy and data security, data breach issues, computer-related criminal activity, computer forensics, and legal issues related to cybercrime. He previously served as a police detective focusing on computer-crime and white-collar investigations and spent two years as a task force officer with the FBI’s Cyber Crimes Task Force. He also has prior experience as a private sector trial lawyer.

Mr. Root received his B.A. from The Ohio State University and his J.D. from Capital University Law School.

