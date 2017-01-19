Dickinson Wright Welcomes Attorney Mark Scott to Austin

Dickinson Wright PLLC is pleased to announce that Attorney Mark Scott has joined the firm’s Austin office as a Member.

“I’m excited to be joining Dickinson Wright’s dynamic intellectual property practice in Austin,” said Mark Scott. “Dickinson Wright is a well-known law firm with a strong presence across the U.S. and in Canada, and is now expanding into the Texas market. I look forward to working with my colleagues in Austin and across the country to provide our clients with high-quality intellectual property legal services.”

“We are very excited to welcome Mark Scott to Dickinson Wright’s Austin office,” said Darrell Windham the managing member of the firm’s Austin office. “Mark’s knowledge, experience and expertise in intellectual property and patent, especially in the semiconductor and software markets, complement and strengthen the quality of legal services that we provide to our clients. Mark will be a great asset to our team.”

Mr. Scott focuses his practice in the areas of intellectual property, including patents, copyrights and trademarks. He assists businesses that produce innovative products and services with securing a competitive edge in the marketplace, protecting the fruits of innovation, and monetizing creations.

Mr. Scott is a member of the American Intellectual Property Law Association, the Texas Bar Association’s Intellectual Property Section, and the Austin Bar Association. He is recognized as a leader in his field by Texas Super Lawyers and is listed as an “IP Star” by Managing Intellectual Property. Mr. Scott received his B.S. from Texas Tech University and his J.D. from Texas Tech University School of Law.

About Dickinson Wright PLLC

Dickinson Wright PLLC is a general practice business law firm with more than 425 attorneys among more than 40 practice areas and 16 industry groups. Headquartered in Detroit and founded in 1878, the firm has seventeen offices, including six in Michigan (Detroit, Troy, Ann Arbor, Lansing, Grand Rapids, and Saginaw) and ten other domestic offices in Austin, Texas; Columbus, Ohio; Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.; Lexington, Ky.; Nashville and Music Row, Tenn.; Las Vegas and Reno, Nev.; Phoenix, Ariz.; and Washington, D.C. The firm’s Canada office is located in Toronto.

Dickinson Wright offers our clients a distinctive combination of superb client service, exceptional quality, value for fees, industry expertise and business acumen. As one of the few law firms with ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certification, Dickinson Wright has built state-of-the-art, independently-verified risk management controls and security processes for our commercial transactions. Dickinson Wright lawyers are known for delivering commercially-oriented advice on sophisticated transactions and have a remarkable record of wins in high-stakes litigation. Dickinson Wright lawyers are regularly cited for their expertise and experience by Chambers, Best Lawyers, Super Lawyers, and other leading independent law firm evaluating organizations.