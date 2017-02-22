Jahana Hayes As a teacher, I strive to facilitate learning in a way that engages students by connecting on a personal level and stimulating academic growth, while simultaneously producing conscientious and productive members of society. —Jahana Hayes

The Daniel Trust Foundation, a leading youth development nonprofit organization, is pleased to announce that Jahana Hayes, 2016 National Teacher of The Year, will provide the keynote address at The 2017 Daniel Trust Awards, the Foundation’s annual awards dinner.

Sponsored by Praxair, Inc., The Daniel Trust Awards will be hosted on Friday, June 2, 2017 at the Bridgeport Holiday Inn from 6PM-9PM. At the dinner, 12 high school seniors will be awarded the Foundation’s college scholarship and will have the opportunity to honor 12 teachers who have made a big difference in their lives.

As the 2016 National Teacher of The Year, Jahana Hayes travels the nation and the world advocating and representing the 3.5 million teachers in the United States. Last year, President Barack Obama honored Jahana at a White House ceremony. Jahana has appeared on the Ellen DeGeneres Show, CBS This Morning and Face The Nation.

“Jahana Hayes’ personal story and advocacy for young people and educators make her a great role model for our scholarship recipients and teacher honorees,” said Daniel Trust, Founder and CEO of The Daniel Trust Foundation. “We are honored to welcome her as our keynote speaker at this year’s Daniel Trust Awards.”

Jahana’s students describe her enthusiasm for her work as infectious. Over the last decade, she has taught World History, Roots of American Citizenship, U.S. History, Civics & Geography, and African-American History. She earned a bachelor’s degree from Southern Connecticut State University, a master’s from the University of St. Joseph and a certificate of advanced study from the University of Bridgeport.

About The Daniel Trust Foundation

The Daniel Trust Foundation is a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt nonprofit organization that invests in and supports students from low-income communities with their educational and career needs and honors teachers who are making a difference in the lives of their students and communities in which they teach. The foundation accomplishes its mission through 3-targeted programs towards the needs of the community. These programs are: (1) a mentoring program for high school juniors and seniors, (2) a college scholarship program for graduates of the mentoring program and (3) a teacher recognition program. To sponsor or register for the 2017 Daniel Trust Awards, please visit http://www.DanielTrustFoundation.org.