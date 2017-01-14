Our Valentine’s Day offer works out at less than £3 per glass - for exclusive, high-quality wines from around the world. As a gift that keeps on giving, Decanting Club makes the perfect present for romantics everywhere in the UK

The unique wine pouches through the letterbox delivery method ensures that each Decanting Club member experiences a custom designed and altogether interesting wine experience centred around high quality and satisfaction. This innovative system has removed the need to try new wines by the bottle or case. The wine club has gained particular momentum with men and women over the age of 25 who have disposable income, enjoy wine and have a desire to explore a broader range and selection together. Interestingly, white wine is the U.K.’s favourite choice making up 47% of all sales followed by red at 42% and rosé at 11%.

“We’ve done the maths and our Valentine’s Day offer works out at less than £3 per glass - for exclusive, high-quality wines from around the world. As a gift that keeps on giving, Decanting Club makes the perfect present for romantics everywhere in this country,” asserted, Paul Rousou-Adams, Founder, Decanting Club. “What’s more, now couples can explore the world of wine together from the comfort of their own home. A new wine is sent out every week, selected from small family estates where winemaking skills are handed down from generation to generation. The wine is then expertly decanted into special pouches and sent out to members one glass at a time right through their letterbox. What we particularly love is that our wines won’t be available at most U.K. supermarkets, off-licences or online retailers. We pride ourselves on exclusivity.”

“Fine wine is synonymous with romance and goes hand in hand with February 14th. Our wish is that this will be a truly special Valentine’s Day experience to remember for all of our members in the U.K.,” expressed, Steve Evans, Wine Expert, Decanting Club. “For me, the most interesting wines today are those produced with indigenous grapes in less famous areas by wine-makers championing local traditions. Decanting Club is here to give people the joy of discovering new wines - one glass at a time.”

The Reading-based brand is proud that members of its team have completed examinations accredited by the Wine and Spirit Education Trust (WSET). In fact, this area of the South East of England was synonymous with attracting wine merchants in the Middle Ages.

About Decanting Club:

Decanting Club has emerged at a top U.K. wine club with a difference after it quickly built a reputation for top-quality wines delivered in a unique manner. Members can explore wines that they would not normally choose without purchasing or drinking a whole bottle. This allows the club to find unique wines and showcase them to all members. Membership benefits include access to an exclusive website where they can watch tasting videos, discover more about the wines, rate them and purchase more by the bottle or case. There is also a Virtual Mixed Case option where members can add their personal favourites. To receive your Valentine's Day free upgrade served with a hint of romance visit: http://decanting.club/valentine