Save the Date for 16th Annual Detroit Greek Independence Day Parade

Evzones, a ceremonial Greek guard unit, march down Monroe Street during the annual Detroit Greek Independence Day Parade. It's an honor to bring forth this annual tradition that aims to preserve Greek culture and ensure future generations connect to our past. This is truly a community effort, and we're seeking support to ensure this year's parade is the best to-date.

The Detroit Greek Independence Day Parade Committee is announcing the date for this year’s annual parade, set for Sunday, March 26 at 3:00 p.m. ET, which marks the sixteenth year of celebrating Greece and Greek-American culture in Detroit.

The annual Detroit Greek Independence Day Parade features traditional Greek dancers and musicians, handmade floats by local schools and businesses, a variety of church and non-profit groups, collegiate groups and Michigan State University's "Sparty", characters from Detroit's famous "Big Head Corp," and more.

This year, the parade date coincides with Greek Independence Day, the national holiday celebrated annually in Greece on March 25, commemorating the start of the War of Greek Independence in 1821. Nearly 200 years ago, Greece declared independence from the Ottoman Empire, re-establishing freedom and democracy in the country. To observe Greek Independence Day, communities throughout the world hold parades each year. The Detroit Greek Independence Day Parade, now in its 16th year, is one of the largest Greek parades in the United States, with thousands of Hellenes from Michigan, Ohio and Canada gathering in the Greektown district for the celebration.

"It's an honor to be able to bring forth this annual tradition that aims to preserve our culture and ensure future generations connect to our past," said Yanni Dionisopoulos, president of the Detroit Greek Independence Day Parade Committee. "This is truly a community effort, and we're seeking the support of our business associates, friends, and neighbors to help ensure this year’s parade is the best to-date."

There are several opportunities for businesses, organizations and individuals to get involved and be a part of a festive, family-oriented, and growing tradition in the metro Detroit Greek-American community:



Parade Participation: Schools, service organizations, churches and businesses are invited to participate in the parade with a creative float or walking group.

Sponsorship: Businesses and organizations can show support and help raise funds for local student scholarships through financial contribution, and/or by leveraging their marketing and promotion channels, as well as various types of in-kind donations.

Volunteer: The Parade Committee is seeking volunteers (individuals or groups) to assist parade staff in setting up, offer general information to parade-goers, keep the parade on time as assistant pacers, and more.

For nearly two decades, the Detroit Greek Independence Day Parade Committee, with the support of the Greektown Preservation Society, has celebrated the traditions and culture of Greece and Greek-Americans in metro Detroit, through the annual parade and celebration, the Hellenic Museum of Michigan, community grants and awards, and school and collegiate engagement. For more information, visit http://www.Detroit.GreekParades.com or http://www.Facebook.com/DetroitGreekParade.