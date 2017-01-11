Elemental LED Partners with Boston Light Source

Paul Chabot, Principal of Boston Light Source states, “the team at Elemental LED is progressive and innovative, and we look forward to a successful partnership. We expect their lighting solutions to have a positive impact on our region.”

Elemental LED, a leading U.S. based engineering and technology company that manufactures LED lighting solutions announced today a partnership with Boston Light Source that extends its Diode LED product brand into the state of Massachusetts. Elemental LED and its manufacturing and wholesale division, Diode LED, provides a wide variety of superior quality linear, task, and accent LED lighting solutions for both commercial and residential applications.

Boston Light Source, a leading lighting manufacturer’s representative company, began business in 1977 and today, employs more than 30 lighting experts with headquarters in Boston, Massachusetts. Boston Light Source has a long list of clients that include architects, lighting consultants, electrical engineers, contractors, interior space planners, facilities managers and electrical distributors. Just a few of their lighting projects can be viewed at Framingham State University, ZipCar and Unum Therapeutics.

“Boston Light Source has a fantastic reputation for specifying high end lighting projects with top companies in the surrounding region of Boston,” says Barrett Cook, Director of Business Development at Elemental LED. “The team consists of lighting professionals with years of expertise that made the partnership a perfect fit for Diode LED. They easily understand the configured solutions we offer.”

“We are extremely pleased to be adding the popular Diode LED product brand to our line,” states Paul Chabot, Principal of Boston Light Source. “The team at Elemental LED is progressive and innovative, and we look forward to a successful partnership. We expect their lighting solutions to have a positive impact on our region.”

About Boston Light Source:

Boston Light Source has represented the world’s leading lighting companies and emerging innovators since 1977. Today, we are one of the largest and most well respected manufacturers’ representatives in the industry, continually linking lighting applications with architectural intent. We offer one of the broadest spectrums of the world’s best interior and exterior lighting products, ranging from fixtures that are virtually invisible to works-of-art that demand to be seen.

About Elemental LED:

Elemental LED, founded in 2008, is a leading North American based engineering and technology company with offices in California and the United Kingdom. We manufacture an extensive high-quality portfolio of lighting, power supplies, and controls. We specialize in superior patented linear, accent, and task LED lighting featuring unparalleled CRI and R values with flawless, and vibrant high-fidelity color rendering. We are proud to be America's largest provider of low voltage linear LED lighting, inspiring lighting professionals with our innovative technology, unmatched quality, and best-in-class customer experience.