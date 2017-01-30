This is an opportunity for two successful companies to come together and offer something completely unique by providing even more of the services companies launching new products need

At the beginning of 2017, two product launch titans merged to form Enventys Partners, the industry’s leading full-service, turnkey product launch agency.

Enventys Partners combines start-to-finish product development services with award winning digital marketing services to create innovative products and successfully bring them to market. This expertise provides first time entrepreneurs and established companies with a one-stop solution for all of their go-to-market needs.

The leadership team at Enventys Partners has helped in the creation or monetization of more than 700 patents, launched hundreds of products and built dozens of companies from the ground up. They have also raised more than 100 million dollars through crowdfunding alone and helped hundreds of companies streamline their digital marketing strategy.

“This is an opportunity for two successful companies to come together and offer something completely unique by providing even more of the services companies launching new products need,” said CEO Louis Foreman.

“We’ve seen how well our businesses separately serve product companies,” added President Roy Morejon. “Now, we can help entrepreneurs launch new products from start to finish by combining product development with product marketing and crowdfunding services.”

Notable past projects include Bunch O Balloons, Polygons, Britax, HEXO+ and the Gyro Bowl. Currently, Enventys Partners is working on their first full-service product launch for Inirv, a smart, beautifully designed device that defends against house fires by turning off stoves that are left on and allowing users to control their stove via a smartphone. The product development team at Enventys Partners worked with Inirv to create this device, and the crowdfunding marketing team is currently managing a campaign for the product on Kickstarter, raising more than $100,000 thus far.

Enventys Partners’ product development services include industrial design, engineering, prototyping, market research, market validation and sourcing. Their digital marketing services include search engine optimization (SEO), pay-per click (PPC) advertising, public relations, social media marketing, mobile and email marketing, website design and development and video production. The team’s expertise in consumer product development and marketing gives companies the vital resources needed to make their product launch a success.

Enventys Partners is a vertically-integrated product development, crowdfunding and marketing agency. The agency combines product development services, that take entrepreneurs and companies from napkin sketch to production, with digital marketing expertise to bring innovative products to market. As a leader in product development and marketing for more than 15 years, Enventys Partners designs, prototypes, manufactures, fulfills, crowdfunds and markets new products. This provides entrepreneurs and companies with a one-stop solution for all of their go-to-market needs. Enventys Partners has raised more than $100 million for clients through crowdfunding and been involved in the development, prototyping, launching and/or marketing of over 1,000 products. To learn more, visit enventyspartners.com.