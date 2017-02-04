Local IT Firm, TS Tech, Expands into New Wyomissing Facility

TS Tech Logo Our new facility is designed to embody our corporate culture, to represent our brand, and to foster a fun environment for our people.

On January 13, 2017, TS Tech Enterprises completed the relocation of their company headquarters to a new, 3200 square foot facility. With more than two decades of service to the region, TS Tech plans to use their new base of operations to continue providing outstanding managed IT services to small and mid-sized businesses. The relocation was completed without any interruption of support or services for their clients.

TS Tech Enterprises was founded in 1996 by its CEO, Todd Schorle. Since its inception, TS Tech has expanded their services from basic IT support to provide more advanced business technology services. They now offer managed security, network optimization and support, as well as several cloud-based services to their clients in Berks, Montgomery, Chester, Lancaster, Bucks and Leigh counties.

"I'm proud of our new facility and the people who made it a reality,” said Schorle. “The dedication of our employees and loyalty of our clients make our growth possible. Our new facility is designed to embody our corporate culture, to represent our brand, and to foster a fun environment for our people.“

Currently, TS Tech’s experienced team of business technology experts support complex technology environments--including managed security solutions--for businesses seeking to protect proprietary and confidential information. Their clients are often required to comply with numerous regulations, including the care of financial and health records. Additionally, TS Tech is responsible for maintaining their clients’ high-performance IT solutions, supporting both their office-based and remote workers, as well as establishing comprehensive business continuity and IT disaster recovery solutions.

To commemorate their expansion, as well as their two decades of providing IT solutions, TS Tech will be turning their new headquarters into a business technology showcase, opening their doors to the public.

“We will be hosting an open house on March 16th, to welcome in the community and highlight different behind the scenes aspects of how we service and secure technology," said Mike Sutton, VP of Business Development. From 4:30pm to 7:30pm, TS Tech will give demonstrations of their technology solutions. The new TS Tech headquarters are located at 711 Spring Street in Wyomissing.

For more information about the upcoming event and the business technology solutions provided by TS Tech, visit their website at: ts-tech.com/showcase.