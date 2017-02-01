Grounds For Play Debuts New Big Blue Products

Big Blue Blocks Set of 105 shown. Set of 55 also available. Grounds For Play has a philosophy of developing minds, growing personalities, and impressionable spirits. This product is a profound extension of this philosophy.

Grounds For Play (GFP) announces the release of Big Blue products to the GFP product line. Big Blue products are an independent soft play block system that allows children to create and manipulate play with their own imaginations.

These blocks are made out of waterproof foam, resistant to mold, mildew, corrosion, and micro-organisms making them perfect for indoor or outdoor spaces such as playgrounds, schools, parks, museums, or child care facilities.

“An amazing thing about Big Blue products is that children still are using energy in the arms and legs as they build and create unique designs. The large blue objects are put together different at every play event,” Jon Hardesty, VP of Sales said.

Big Blue products are designed to foster cooperation, imagination, and creative thinking without breaking the user’s budget. They come in a variety of packages and sizes based on user need. They are portable, storable, and can be placed anywhere there is open space.

“What’s cool is the fact that children learn language development while they’re building and creating with one another,” Dr. William Strader, Ed.D., Professor of Early Childhood Education said. “Children develop language skills when talking about each of the different shapes and block pieces.”

Grounds For Play is offering Big Blue products from Imagination Playgrounds because it allows the company to bring new innovation to the marketplace to its’ clients while also complementing the many commercial outdoor recreation products GFP offers.

Visit groundsforplay.com to learn more and purchase Big Blue products.