The 2016 Global SOF Symposium, pictured, included over 400 participants from 30 countries. An unmatched opportunity to expand your Special Operations network...

We live in a time where global change, on many levels, is imminent. The staff of the Global SOF Foundation chooses not to sit back and watch it happen, but to participate and have an impact. And they want you to join them.

The Global Special Operations Forces (SOF) Symposium is hosted by the Global SOF Foundation annually at Innisbrook Golf Club and Resort in Palm Harbor, Fla. This year's event will kick off on President's Day, Feb. 20, with an inaugural Golf Tournament. A packed agenda of Symposium events will follow from Feb. 21 to 23, and will include engaging speaking events, a military transition workshop, and an abundance of networking opportunities.

The Symposium's extensive list of speakers are active and influential within the global SOF community. General Benoît Puga, the former Military Advisor to the President of France, will be attending to receive the GSF Lifetime Achievement Award. Senior leaders from United States SOF Commands will speak, including a Keynote Speech from Admiral Kurt Tidd of United States Southern Command. Thought leaders in policy, like Mr. Peter Bergen of CNN and New America, will moderate focused panels.

The SOF for Life Workshop, which is part of the Feb. 21 agenda, is a one-day transition-focused seminar put on by the Global SOF Foundation's SOF for Life Partner, The Honor Foundation. This event is for members of the SOF Community that would like to get the most out of their post-military career. It is only open to active duty SOF and those who have retired or separated less than two years ago. This includes both US and non-US SOF. Their spouses are also welcome to attend.

Members of industry that provide--or would like to provide--goods and services to the SOF Community will also participate, using the many sponsorship opportunities to showcase their brands and unique capabilities to this gathering of representatives from militaries, companies, and political organizations from around the world.

The Global SOF Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization and the only professional association for the international Special Operations community. The Foundation mission is to both advocate for SOF resourcing and convene the SOF community.