Miami Hospital Tower to Test Flexibility of Precast

With the aid of architectural precast concrete spandrel panels, a new seven-story hospital tower and emergency care facility at Mount Sinai Medical Center in Miami Beach will feature a sweeping, curved façade when completed in 2018. The building – designed by CannonDesign of St. Louis and being constructed by Robins & Morton of Birmingham – will be the centerpiece of Mount Sinai’s medical campus on Biscayne Bay.

Still early in construction, the new patient care tower will include 154 private rooms, 12 state-of-the-art operating rooms and a 40,000-square-foot Emergency Department. Precast concrete panels will provide a durable, low-maintenance cladding that cost effectively delivers the building’s flowing curves. “The desire to modulate the surface of the spandrel panel three-dimensionally, as well as have wall-to-wall glass inpatient rooms and meet strict storm resilience requirements, lead to a precast solution,” said Michael Zensen, Vice President of CannonDesign.

Alex Perez, Gate’s south Florida sales rep, as well as an architect himself, said Gate will begin delivering precast panels to the site in Summer 2017, with completion of precast installation expected late next year. “This project has a unique design signature that very few projects have,” he said. “It required a tremendous amount of collaboration between our people and the architect.”

The hospital tower has no straight lines, and is designed almost entirely with compound curves. “Many of the pieces are in a shape that resembles a hat visor, so they extend to an apex then get shorter again,” Perez said. Creation of the mold for the precast’s unique geometry was made possible by advances in technology, such as the increasingly popular Building Information Modeling. “BIM software enabled the designer to breach creative boundaries. At the same time, Gate has embraced the technology so that we’re able to speak the same language.” Gate began fabricating precast for the Miami hospital in December at its Kissimmee plant, one of eight Gate manufacturing facilities.

