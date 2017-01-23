HomePocket The acquisition of Maison Bleu bolsters our services for real estate agents who need to move residential property quickly for the satisfaction of their buyers and sellers.

HomePocket, a residential real estate listing marketplace and data-driven marketing engine has acquired Maison Bleu Properties, a premiere real estate brokerage in Florida’s Emerald Coast. Maison Bleu staff will serve as the cornerstone to HomePocket’s “agent-helping-agents” success strategy for buying and selling homes across the U.S.

Both a website and mobile app, HomePocket aggregates all available homes for sale by city, in real time, as they post, for the benefit of prospective home buyers including real estate agent listed properties from multiple listing services (MLS), off-market pocket listings and for-sale-by-owner listings (FSBO). Real estate agents also use the marketing platform to showcase their listings for millions of prospective buyers, as well as for lead generation. HomePocket also supports how to best digitally market homes on the platform for smoother, more profitable home sales.

“HomePocket is a unique, powerful tool used by both FSBOs and real estate pros,” said Jason Polancich, founder, HomePocket.”The acquisition of Maison Bleu bolsters our services for real estate agents who need to move residential property quickly for the satisfaction of their buyers and sellers.The Florida brokerage brings experienced, tech-savvy real estate experts and their insight and experience will prove invaluable for our real estate agent clients.”

On HomePocket, real estate agents list their properties for free, taking photos and writing descriptions for instant online publishing from their phone or tablet. They can also automatically send MLS listings free for a digital marketing boost via HomePocket’s partnership with Listhub. Exclusive digital marketing-driven lead generation is available by zip code and advertising packages are available through HomePocket LeadWallet as is expert, one-on-one professional input through the company’s new Real Estate Pro Customer Success organization.

“Good digital marketing comes from expertise most real estate agents don’t have, and it’s expensive,” said Jill Olivarez, Vice President of Customer Success at HomePocket. “As the new head of Customer Success at HomePocket and former Broker in Charge at Maison Bleu, it’s my goal to use my real estate experience and knowledge of HomePocket to help our LeadWallet and real estate agent customers best leverage our powerful advertising platform to improve or establish their digital marketing operations.”

##

Supporting Resources:

Get the App IOS

Get the App Android

Read our Blog

Follow us on Twitter

What is HomePocket? Watch our video

Agents: Advertise your MLS Listings for Free

About HomePocket

HomePocket is a technology-driven real estate solutions company focused on providing simple, easy-to-use products that help buyers, sellers and real estate professionals. Founded by real estate pros, software engineers and data analysts, the mobile-first network leverages technology and data analytics in more focused ways to make real estate transactions more efficient and more valuable for all involved. Learn more at Homepocket.com.