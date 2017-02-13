Attorney Joey Berger Joins Dickinson Wright's Austin Office as Member

Dickinson Wright PLLC is pleased to announce that Attorney Joey Berger has joined the firm’s Austin office as a Member.

Mr. Berger’s practice focuses on a broad range of real estate and other transactional matters, including representing clients in the acquisition, disposition, financing, construction, development, leasing and management of multi-family residential developments, student housing projects, office buildings, mixed-use developments, restaurants, retail developments, hotel properties and industrial properties.

Mr. Berger received his B.B.A. from The University of Texas at Austin and his J.D. from The University of Texas School of Law.

