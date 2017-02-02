“By convening some of the world’s most brilliant minds at the Lake Nona Impact Forum, we are able to put innovative thought into action that improves health, wellbeing and sustainable living at home and around the globe," said Gloria Caulfield.

More than 250 of the nation’s top health care entrepreneurs and innovators, academics, government officials and other thought leaders will discuss and develop solutions to improve health, wellbeing and sustainable living throughout the world at the 2017 Lake Nona Impact Forum held Feb. 15-17 in Lake Nona, Orlando, Fla. The 5th annual Impact Forum will feature a series of collaborative, action-oriented discussions about the impact of healthy community innovation; sports health and performance; progress and challenges in advancing mental health care; and promising health care technologies and start-ups, among other topics.

“The health care environment is changing at an unprecedented speed. By convening some of the world’s most brilliant minds at the Lake Nona Impact Forum, we are able to put innovative thought into action that improves health, wellbeing and sustainable living at home and around the globe,” said Gloria Caulfield, Executive Director of the Lake Nona Institute.

This year’s presentations and conversations will be led by some of the nation’s foremost health and wellness leaders, including keynote speaker Sandi Peterson, Group Worldwide Chairman of Johnson & Johnson. In addition, the Impact Forum will feature discussions about some of the most pressing health care issues today: the Affordable Care Act and universal health insurance, health care innovations for an aging population, America’s most costly chronic disease – diabetes, mental health care, technological advances impacting personal wellbeing and health, and the crisis in youth sports. A special panel will convene four of the most recent U.S. Surgeons General who will discuss public health for the 21st century.

Speakers and panelists include:



Ezekiel Emanuel, MD, Joint Appointment, Wharton School and School of Medicine, University of Pennsylvania; Founding Chair, Clinical Center of the NIH; Former Special Advisor on health policy, Office of Management and Budget

Ray Kurzweil, Inventor, Author and Futurist; A Director of Engineering, Google

Vice Admiral (VADM) Vivek H. Murthy, M.D., M.B.A., U.S. Surgeon General

Drs. David Satcher, Antonia Novello, Richard Carmona and Joycelyn Elders, former U.S. Surgeons General

Margaret Trudeau, former First Lady of Canada and mental health advocate

Deepak Chopra, MD, FACP, Founder, The Chopra Foundation; Co-Founder, Center for Wellbeing

Jeff Arnold, Founder and CEO of Sharecare

Michael Johnson, American sprinter, Olympic gold medalist, eight-time World Champion

Katrina Adams, Chairman of the Board, CEO and President of the USTA

Annika Sorenstam, professional golfer

Charles Woodson, ESPN analyst and NFL Hall of Famer

Steven Krein, Co-founder and CEO of StartUp Health

Kevin Hagan, CEO of the American Diabetes Association

Frans Johannson, Founder and CEO, The Medici Group

Sean Nolan, President and CEO of AveXis

The three-day symposium, developed by the Lake Nona Institute, is an invitation-only event inspired by the Aspen Institute, TED Conferences and the Clinton Global Initiative platforms. The event is set in Lake Nona, a 17-square-mile integrated, master-designed community in Orlando, home to one of the fastest-growing health and life sciences clusters in the nation and a model for the design of a comprehensive, healthy community that is the current focus of a longitudinal study by Johnson & Johnson Health & Wellness known as the Lake Nona Life Project.

To help develop innovative solutions to challenges in achieving optimum health and related technology, the 2017 Lake Nona Impact Forum is hosted at the health and life sciences cluster of Lake Nona Medical City; host venues include the Orlando VA Medical Center, University of Central Florida College of Medicine, the University of Florida Research & Academic Center, and the GuideWell Innovation Center.

The 2017 Lake Nona Impact Forum is presented by Johnson & Johnson, along with Founding Sponsors: Cisco, Edyth Bush Charitable Foundation, GuideWell Innovation, Sharecare, and Tavistock Foundation; Impact Sponsors: KPMG, Integrated Wellness Partners, Technogym, Florida Hospital, and Citibank; Medical City Partners: Nemours Children’s Health System, University of Central Florida College of Medicine, UF Health; and Contributing Sponsors: Dr. Phillips Charities, PepsiCo, Roche, the United States Tennis Association, Tavistock Life Sciences and the Mayo Clinic.

To learn more about the Lake Nona Impact Forum and the Lake Nona Institute, visit http://www.LakeNonaImpactForum.org and http://www.LakeNonaInstitute.org. Follow us on Twitter at @LN_ Institute and at Facebook.com/LakeNonaInstitute. You can also join the conversation online using the hashtag #LNIF17.

About the Lake Nona Institute:

The Lake Nona Institute is a nonprofit, community-focused organization that incubates, activates and measures the impact of innovative technologies and programs that can become global models for building healthy, sustainable and inspired communities. The Institute focuses on programs based on: Health & Wellness, Education and Sustainability. At its core, Lake Nona Institute believes that individuals in the social context of a community can and do have a profound impact on wellness, education and sustainability.

About Lake Nona:

Orlando’s Lake Nona is one of the fastest-growing communities in America with more than 10 million square feet of world-class residential and commercial facilities – and it’s just getting started. The 17-square-mile, master-designed community is home to thoughtfully designed neighborhoods, world-class education facilities, a Health & Life Sciences Cluster, a Sports & Performance District highlighted by USTA’s New Home of American Tennis – the largest tennis facility in the country, diverse work spaces, recreational facilities, retail centers, and entertainment venues encompassing the best Orlando has to offer with all the conveniences of a dynamic, vibrant community. Driven by a long-term vision, Lake Nona is committed to building an innovative community that inspires human potential whilst being focused on sustainable design, healthy living, and groundbreaking gigabit fiber optic technology. Adjacent to Orlando International Airport, Lake Nona will feature millions of square feet of commercial space, thousands of hotel rooms, 25,000+ residents and hundreds of shops and restaurants.