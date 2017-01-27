Modern Supply Chain Experience brings together customers, industry thought leaders, and Oracle product experts to share best practices and organizational innovations. MSCE is designed for supply chain In addition to our customer speakers at the event, AVATA is also offering a number of education sessions on topics including Trade Promotion Management Strategies, Demantra Engine Tuning, Optimizing Replenishment, and Supply Chain Planning Cloud.

Innovation, best practices, and strategies on how to modernize your supply chain for a strategic advantage are just a few of the things you will learn at Modern Supply Chain Experience.

Designed specifically for business leaders who are responsible for end-to-end supply chain solutions and for supply chain professionals who have a focused supply chain expertise, this is the place to get expert advice from industry leaders, network with your peers, and hear from customers who have either made or are making the transition to the cloud.

“We are always excited to participate in this conference” said Christina Bergman, Head of Global Marketing at AVATA. “We’ve been sponsoring Oracle conferences for over 10 years and a Platinum sponsor for MSCE for 3. We consider this to be the premier event for supply chain and logistics management professionals seeking to learn about the latest industry trends, best practices, case studies, and product strategy insights.”

“AVATA brings an award winning team of the industry’s top experts in Oracle VCP, SCM, ERP and Cloud applications to support MSCE” said Duane Hardacre, Managing Partner at AVATA. “In addition to a large number of customers presenting at the event, AVATA is also offering a number of education sessions on topics including Trade Promotion Management Strategies, Demantra Engine Tuning, Optimizing Replenishment, Supply Chain Planning Cloud and more.”

Visit http://www.avata.com/events to learn more and to register for any of the education sessions offered by AVATA.

