Noble Systems, a global leader in omnichannel contact center technology solutions, announces that ethical fundraising services specialist Smart Health Australia has selected the Noble® Enterprise Cloud solution to optimize fundraising center performance and support organizational development.

“Technology is a pivotal factor in the success of the modern fundraising organization. Our agents and management personnel need to be using advanced, analytical omnichannel tools with an established reputation of reliability,” said Michael Copsey, IT Director, Smart Health Australia. "We chose Noble because their cloud solution is proven to get the job done and offers the flexibility, interoperability via API’s and scalability to support our growth and client needs.”

Smart Health’s agents will be using Noble Enterprise Cloud to help maximize ROI for the charities with which the company works. The solution allows Smart Health to minimize costs and maintenance responsibilities, gives them the ability for agents to work-from-home, and creates an environment for greater agent availability and operational flexibility. It also enables Smart Health to improve campaign management by running multiple campaigns on a single platform, strengthen quality assurance with advanced interaction recording and monitoring tools, and increase right party donor contacts with blended inbound/outbound contact processing technology – in a cloud-based package with industry-leading reliability.

“It is clear from Smart Health’s investment in donor contact technology that the organization is committed to providing its agents with the means to perform at their optimal ability,” said Chris Hodges, Senior Vice-President Sales & Marketing, Noble Systems. “Noble Cloud is a solution that will expand as Smart Health‘s needs evolve, while sustaining unmatched dependability.”

About Noble Systems

Noble Systems Corporation is a global leader in the customer communications industry, providing innovative solutions for Contact Center, Workforce Management, and Analytics technologies. Tens of thousands of agents at 4,000+ client installations worldwide use Noble platforms to manage millions of customer contacts each day. Noble offers a unified suite of inbound, outbound and blended omnichannel communications, strategy planning, resource management, and compliance tools for companies of all sizes. Our premise, cloud, and hybrid platforms include ACD, predictive dialing, blended processing, recording and monitoring, IVR, messaging, regulatory compliance, interaction analytics, and workforce management. For more information, contact Lee Allum at 1.888.8NOBLE8 or visit http://www.noblesystems.com.

About Smart Health Australia

Smart Health Australia have built a formidable reputation over twenty years of operation helping non-profit organizations raise funds to assist those most in need. Headquartered in Melbourne, Australia, Smart Health provide telemarketing and consultative services to leading organizations involved in delivering better community outcomes and saving lives. The award winning fundraising specialist is committed to the highest professional and ethical standards. Smart Health Australia deliver tailor-made fundraising campaigns focused on enhancing donor loyalty, retention, and building long-term donor relations while increasing the charities’ fundraising revenue. http://www.sha.net.au