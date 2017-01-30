Nomadix Towels for Yoga, Camp, Beach and Travel Are Now Stocked on UrbanOutfitters.com Nomadix is proud to partner with Urban Outfitters, who in recent years has made sustainability a priority in their business.

California-based outdoor brand Nomadix announce the launch of their 100% recycled, quick-dry antimicrobial towels on urbanoutfitters.com. The partnership with Urban Outfitters adds to the fast-growing list of retailers, yoga studios, surf shops, and online platforms where you can find Nomadix products.

Nomadix was founded in 2014 with the ”Only Towel You Need” campaign on Kickstarter, which quadrupled its funding target. The company’s versatile, sustainably manufactured towels quickly gained attention due to their travel-inspired designs and ability to perform for a variety of activities, including yoga, surfing, camping, and more.

Co-Founder Chace Petersen says: “Nomadix is proud to partner with Urban Outfitters, who in recent years has made sustainability a priority in their business. From Urban’s Recycled By Design program, which preserves the historical buildings they occupy, to the reusable, washable bags they offer customers at checkout, the thoughtful practices at Urban Outfitters go a long way in setting an environmentally friendly example for retailers worldwide.

Global Recycled Standard

Nomadix puts sustainability above all else. Nomadix towels are sustainable by design, because now one versatile towel takes the place of three activity-specific towels. They are also manufactured to Global Recycle Standard. When combined with the Company’s “Own less. Do more” ethos and its active participation in Fashion Revolution, Nomadix is leading the way in making thoughtful products for the active/outdoor segment.

An Adventurous Following

Used by big wave surfers, Instagram yogis, travelers, and environmentally conscious consumers, Nomadix towels have become a flag for sustainable goods among the planet’s most adventurous athletes.

Zack Helminiak, Co-Founder, says, “The relationships Nomadix has built in the outdoor lifestyle and adventure athlete arena have inspired us. These individuals are not only the best in the world at snowboarding, surfing, et cetera; they are the environmental leaders the world looks to at a time when global warming is the biggest threat to the places we love. We will continue to partner with the strong voices that protect our environment. We are proud to include Urban Outfitters among those partnerships.”

For more information, please visit http://www.nomadix.co