Olive Oil Computer Limited, a developer and marketer of communication tablets and applications, will unveil its next-generation product suite at the 2017 International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada from Thursday, January 5 to Sunday, January 8.

360° Communication Tablet – CT4

As the latest successor to Olive Oil’s line of tablet computers, CT4 is the company’s first 8” android tablet that offers 1920 x 1200 resolution powered by an octa-core processor. Photo enthusiasts can expect to take panoramas with increased speed and accuracy through the utilization of dual 360° self-rotating front and rear cameras.

Olive Oil Computer has developed an advanced photo-stitching technology featured in CT4. With a single tap, CT4 takes a series of still images in seconds and seamlessly stitches those images together through the PanoCam application. Additionally, CT4 utilizes voice command controls and gives users complete freedom to choose what quality and which camera to use when capturing selfies, photos, and panoramas.

Voice-Over IP Phone Tablet – CT5

CT5 is Olive Oil’s new tablet appliance that combines a huge storage capacity with a rotatable docking station for easy charging. CT5 can also be connected to a smartphone device via any Bluetooth accessory and kept in a centralized location to easily store and retrieve all of your files through WiFi transfers.

Lawrence Tan, president of Olive Oil Computer, shared the company’s vision for the future: “Olive Oil Computer is continuously looking at new ways to improve technologies for a better world of living. We understand that lives can get very busy but we strive to ease that by creating products to make the lives of our users much easier. In our world today, every second counts. To be able to lessen the number of steps it takes to do something while adding an extra personalized touch to it – that in itself adds a little value back into our busy lives. We design all of our Olive Oil products with that in mind.”

One-Tap Multi-Party Call – OOCchat

CT4, CT5, and all other Olive Oil Computer products are enhanced with OOCchat, a multi- party video conferencing application. OOCchat features one-tap calling, which allows users to get in touch with loved ones straight from the home screen. In addition, users can free draw or write messages with the digital writing pad for an added personal touch.

Human Machine Interface (HMI) Touch Screen Controllers

A company affiliated with Olive Oil Computer will also be showcasing HMI touch screen controller products for industrial and commercial applications in the Westgate booth (#2110). The controllers are available in 3 display sizes, 4.3”, 7”, and 8”. All solutions are WiFi-enabled, IoT-capable, and are all fully customizable to fit any company’s requirements.

Olive Oil Computer will have 2 booths at CES, Sands, Level 2, (#44369C) and Westgate (#2110), where the company will highlight the new Olive Oil CT4, CT5, PanoCam, and OOCchat. Visitors of CES 2017 are encouraged to stop by Olive Oil Computer’s booths from January 5-8 to see and demo the products for themselves. CES attendees who visit the booth can also enter the CES giveaway for a chance to win the all-new Olive Oil CT4.

CT4 is slated for release in Q1, 2017. Available in three colors: gold, black, and silver.

View the Press Kit - http://www.oliveoilcomputer.com/en/press-kit/

To learn more about Olive Oil CT4, or any other Olive Oil products, please visit Olive Oil Computer.

About Olive Oil Computer Limited

Olive Oil Computer Ltd is a developer and marketer of communication tablets and applications. Our passion for innovation and continuous advancements in technology delivers products that enable an easier and better way of living.