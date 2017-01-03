E-Z Photo Scan declares 2017 "The Year to Digitize Family Photos"

E-Z Photo Scan, the leading marketer of desktop photo-scanning systems, announces 2017 to be The Year to Digitize Family Photos. During the course of the year, the company will announce an array of activities to commemorate family history and to motivate more families to preserve their photo legacies.

“The timing has never been better for families to preserve their family legacy through photo scanning,” says Richard “Rick” Lippert, president, E-Z Photo Scan. “All the technology pieces are available to make the family history digital and accessible to everyone, from scanning to image restoration to cloud storage and social networks.”

Technology is now advanced to the point where high-quality photo scanning and preservation can be done right in the comfort of the home. In 1957, the first image was digitized when computer scientist Russell Kirsch digitized a snapshot of his infant son, at a whopping 176x176 pixel resolution. Fifty years later, Eastman Kodak launched a dedicated photo print scanner, combining proven Kodak’s document-handling and photographic technology.

“Our legacy was in creating and in printing pictures,” says Beth Williams, product marketing manager, US and C, Kodak Alaris, who worked on the original scanner product. “On the document scanning side of the company developed production scanning systems, and we looked for adjacent markets. The Picture Saver scanner, as it exists today, came from the business-to-business side.”

Soon after, entrepreneurs created new businesses around helping families and organizations digitize their family archives. One of those entrepreneurs, Cathi Nelson, established the Association of Personal Photo Organizers (APPO) in 2009. Since then the group has expanded to more than 750 members around the world.

“When we started APPO, some people wonder why anyone even needed the service,” says Nelson, CEO and founder, APPO. “Today, everyone understands the need for photo organizing, because they are now coping with thousands of images taken on their smartphones.”

The number of digital photos captured each year on digital cameras and smartphones is exploding, surpassing in one year the number of images taken prior to the introduction of the digital camera. The time is right to bring those analog prints into the digital environment, where they can live on with today’s digital-first snapshots.

Founded in 1995, E-Z Photo Scan has worked with many community centers, historical societies, museums, and individuals to help them organize and preserve their photos and documents. Their team has long recognized the need for photo organization and management service providers, having seen individuals who find digitizing photographic archives to be a daunting, expensive and time-consuming task. It was awarded Kodak Picture Saver Scanning Systems Global Value-Added Re-Seller Leader of the Year.

